WA researchers have played a pivotal role in a major international breakthrough to decode the pangenome of oats — one of the world’s most genetically complex and nutritionally valuable cereals. Scientists from Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, working through the Western Crop Genetics Alliance, contributed four key oat genome sequences, including Australian varieties Bannister, Bilby and Williams, to the landmark global study published this week in Nature. The research, led internationally by the IPK Leibniz Institute in Germany and involving more than 70 scientists from 33 institutions across 10 countries, provides an unprecedented blueprint of oat genetic diversity. It identifies genes linked to yield, plant health and environmental resilience — discoveries that could reshape future oat breeding and crop improvement efforts worldwide. Western Crop Genetics Alliance director and Murdoch University’s Centre for Crop and Food Innovation research team leader Professor Chengdao Li said his team’s work revealed how local oat varieties had adapted to Australia’s unique environment. “This research transforms oats from a genetic ‘black box’ into a blueprint that will enable precision breeding for a healthier, more sustainable food future,” Professor Li said. “The discovery of specific genetic signatures for adaptation, such as the 2A/2C gene translocation in Australian oats, shows how crops naturally evolve to suit different environments. “With this knowledge, we can help breeders develop more resilient varieties optimised for specific regions.” The study sequenced and analysed 33 oat lines — both cultivated varieties and their wild relatives — using cutting-edge genomic and transcriptomic technologies. Researchers also created a “pantranscriptome”, mapping which genes are active in different tissues and developmental stages. Despite losing many genes in one of the crop’s three subgenomes, oats remain highly productive, with other gene copies compensating for missing functions. The study also found that structural rearrangements in oat DNA — including inversions and translocations — have been crucial for adaptation and domestication. DPIRD broadacre systems executive director Dr Kaara Klepper said the results highlighted how modern genomics were driving agricultural innovation. “The decoded oat pangenome epitomises how genomics research is fuelling advances in crop breeding, agricultural production and human health,” Dr Klepper said. “Through the Western Crop Genetics Alliance, DPIRD and Murdoch University scientists have made a significant contribution that will help WA growers produce high-performance, resilient crops suited to a changing climate — boosting both sustainability and profitability.” Oats are renowned for their health benefits, including high fibre content, cholesterol-lowering properties and gluten-free characteristics. However, their complex genome — with six sets of chromosomes from three ancestral species — has long made them a challenge for researchers. With the oat pangenome now decoded, scientists are better equipped than ever to improve yields, nutrition and climate resilience — setting the stage for a new era in oat breeding and sustainable agriculture.