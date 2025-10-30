Harvest has kicked into high gear in WA with the State’s second-biggest grain exporter, Bunge, receiving its first load of the 2025–26 harvest at its Bunbury receival site. East Corrigin farmer Kendall Whittwer made the inaugural delivery — a load of barley — on October 20, marking a major milestone for Bunge’s local team as receivals begin to ramp up at its three WA sites in Bunbury, Kukerin and Arthur River. Bunge Australia New Zealand senior director of industrial management James Murray said the company was well prepared for another strong season, with the latest estimates predicting a potential 25Mt crop across WA this year. It opened its $40m Bunbury export terminal in 2014, breaking CBH’s 80-year plus monopoly on bulk grain exports from the State, before opening its upcountry sites in Kukerin and Arthur River the following year. “Our experienced team, as well as our harvest workers who play a key role in receiving farmers’ grain, are looking forward to welcoming new season deliveries as more start their harvest,” Mr Murray said. The company has made several key investments since last harvest, including buying two new drive-over hopper stackers and a front-end loader, which Mr Murray said would help deliver a more efficient and safer service to growers. Bunge’s origination and grower services director Andrew Wilsdon said the company’s expanded accumulation team — which services its Bunbury, Kukerin and Arthur River sites — was eager to continue buying grain directly from local farmers. “Our WA team has a combined more than 65 years of industry experience, offering local knowledge and reliable service backed by our integrated, global network,” Mr Wilsdon said. “This harvest, we’re pricing in all five port zones, offering standard five-day end-of-week payment terms, and providing flexible payment options to suit farmers’ cash flow needs.” He said Bunge was also offering tailored contract options, including for growers with on-farm storage. The harvest launch follows Bunge’s $34 billion merger with Viterra in July, creating what the company described as a “premier agribusiness” connecting Australian farmers directly to consumers. The merger brought together about 900 employees servicing more than 13,000 farmer customers nationally, combining 55 storage sites, six port terminals and two import facilities across Victoria and South Australia — alongside Bunge’s three WA storage sites and Bunbury port export terminal, which opened in 2014. Viterra’s bulk-handling assets and business — centred in South Australia, were it was the dominant grain handler — were rebranded as Bunge following the merger. Bunge said the integration would deliver greater supply chain certainty and expanded market access for both growers and buyers. “By combining the two companies’ strengths, Bunge can offer expanded market opportunities and a more diversified, resilient agriculture network,” Mr Murray said. Bunge’s registered office is in Switzerland, its corporate headquarters are located in St Louis, Missouri. It listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2001.