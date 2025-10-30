Smart-Ewe research project launched to breed resilience

A new on-farm research project named Smart-Ewe aims to identify traits that make sheep resilient to nutritional variation. The significant collaboration project between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Murdoch University was launched at the Katanning Research Station Sheep Field Day on October 23. DPIRD research scientist Beth Paganoni said the project goal was to breed more resilient and efficient Merino ewes. She said climate change and market pressures were increasing feed shortages and production costs. “WA has seen a 20 per cent decline in winter rainfall since the 1970s,” Ms Paganoni said. “Producers face feed variability, high costs, and uncertainty in processing and livestock markets. “There’s an urgent need for sheep that can stay productive when feed is scarce — resilient sheep.” Ms Paganoni said resilience was the ability of an animal to maintain performance during short-term nutritional stress and recover quickly when feed returns. “Resilient ewes maintain body condition, keep breeding, and need less hand-feeding,” she said. “It’s a balance between recovery and coping and requires whole-body energy — energy that is stored as fat and muscle. “Whole-body energy acts as a buffer when feed is short.” Ms Paganoni said ewes with higher WBE were better at maintaining weight and lambing success. “Whole-body energy is like the ewe’s fuel tank,” she said. “Some have bigger, more efficient long-range tanks. And if these types exist, we would like to breed them.” DPIRD research scientist Hassan Shamshad said the project goals included understanding how energy is stored and mobilised as sheep age in relation to their productivity. “The project would inform early-life selection tools that consider feed efficiency under variable nutrition,” he said. Dr Shamshad said the project would start with four sire types, including those from low fat to high fat and from low growth to high growth. “The project would involve 600 breeding ewes that are artificially inseminated to produce 200 ewe progenies,” he said. “These 200 ewes would be divided into two life-time nutrition groups.” Murdoch University senior research fellow Bronwyn Clarke said the project would involve research and development at six commercial on-farm sites. “We will turn up and do all the work,” she said. “We will be looking at conducting a normal classing but also use a Smart-Ewe index. “Over a three-year period, we will weigh and condition score the ewes and take fleece weighs and do wool tests on them. Dr Clarke said the research would look at some resistance and resilience traits, including antibody tests and worm egg counts. “We will use new camera technology so we can identify which ewes have singles and twins,” she said. “We want to identify those traits that make that sheep resilience to that nutritional variation and use the confined data to look at the relationships that might relate to that lifetime maternal productivity. “In the long run, we’re looking for new genetic tools that can be used for resilience and low methane traits and look at different management techniques that will need to be implemented to run this new Smart-Ewe.” Sheep producers interested in participating can contact Dr Clarke at bronwyn.clarke@murdoch.edu.au.