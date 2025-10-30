A remote Kimberley station has been ordered to cull more than 100 donkeys after the State Administrative Tribunal upheld a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development control notice issued in 2021. The dispute between Kachana Pastoral Company and the DPIRD had been ongoing since the notice was served in 2021, with Kachana refusing to comply with directions. DPIRD first issued a notice to cull 72 donkeys on Kachana Station after a fly-over inspection spotted the equines in 2021. Feral donkeys are classified as a pest under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007 and can cause damage, such as soil erosion, to the environment through trails particularly in movement to and from water sources. They also share the same food as domestic stock — a problem in areas where food can be scarce. But Kachana appealed to the SAT to review the notice, arguing herbivores — like feral donkeys — assisted with bushfire control and environmental conditions on the station. The number of feral donkeys to be culled has since been revised to 117 after an aerial observation in October 2023 — signalling population growth. Feral donkeys are allowed to graze in an unfenced area of 26sqkm in the Stock Route Valley on the station, but are not allowed to roam freely across the station. Any donkeys that strayed and refused to be herded back were culled. Station manager Robert Henggeler told the tribunal the donkeys had contributed to success in the station’s land management practices and bushfire control through grazing vegetation. “I like the donkeys because they will go into areas in our control management zone where the cattle readily won’t go,” he said. “We’re not on great pastoral country. We’re not on nice flat ground where it’s even going, and you can drive around. “We’ve got hills. We’ve got gullies and we’ve got ranges.” There are estimated to be about 150 donkeys at the 78,000ha remote station located in the East Kimberley region founded by Chris Henggeler. The SAT, in its reasonings for dismissing the review, said it was unsatisfied about Kachana Pastoral’s ability to control the feral donkey population, distribution, and spread through the station’s currently-used containment measures. Robert Henggeler told the tribunal the station was limited to “really only two broad options” in vegetation management — herbivores or fire. “The donkeys are an integral part in our management strategy of the environment . . . we’re managing the impact they’re having on the environment . . . they’re doing good, he said. A DPIRD spokeswoman confirmed the dismissal of the review and SAT’s affirmation of the feral donkey cull. “Feral donkeys are declared pests of agriculture in WA under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007 and programs are in place to control feral donkey populations where they might impact agricultural production,” she said. Feral donkeys have been culled in the Kimberley for about 45 years. As of 2017 the Kimberley Rangelands Biosecurity Association has removed 580,000 feral donkeys. Final orders were expected to be made by the SAT on October 31. Kachana Station has been contacted for comment.