This spring marks a remarkable milestone for three Wheatbelt towns — Quairading, Beverley, and York — as each celebrates 100 years of Country Women’s Association service, friendship, and community spirit. The CWA of WA celebrated its 100th birthday last year, after being founded in Perth in 1924. It now has 120 branches across the State. Its Nungarin and Bolgart branches marked 100 years last year. This year’s celebrations began in Quairading on September 15, when members gathered to honour the branch’s century of service. Among those recognised was Elaine Johnston, a member for 33 years and a CWA of WA State president from 2019-2022. Ms Johnston led more than 2000 members through the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that tested the association’s commitment to unity and connection. She said the celebration — a formal luncheon at the town hall — was the perfect opportunity to stop and reflect on what the organisation had achieved during the past century. “The CWA of WA has brought so much to our lives, it is a wonderful organisation . . . friendship, and a way to help people in need,” she said. “It is a way to ensure women, children and families are looked after in times of need. That is the basis of the CWA, anyway.” The Quairading branch is best known for its community opportunity shop, which serves not only as a place to find a bargain but also as a welcoming space for people to meet and share news. The Beverley CWA branch celebrated its centenary on October 17 with a luncheon at the Beverley Town Hall, opposite the branch’s historic CWA Hall on Vincent Street. The event featured an emotional moment between CWA State president Felicity Edwards and long-serving member Lorraine Sims, who was honoured with the branch legend service award for her 69 years of service. Ms Edwards — a former local student who once received a CWA citizenship award from Ms Sims — was now the one presenting her mentor with the branch’s highest honour. The Beverley branch also unveiled a detailed historical display, researched and curated by Wendy Hambly, showcasing memorabilia, photographs and records of three former State presidents who hailed from Beverley. The branch continues to thrive with strong intergenerational ties — including mother-and-daughter members Pat and Wendy Hambly, and Helen and Marianne Rohrlach — who together have contributed more than 100 years of service. Beverley members are also well known across the district for their catering services, supporting local events and fundraisers year-round. Beverley CWA treasurer Wendy Hambly said the group held a morning tea and a light lunch to mark the occasion, with a range of historical items on display. “We have had some remarkable ladies involved in the organisation, and we wanted to celebrate the milestone . . . it is definitely something to celebrate,” she said. “The atmosphere was amazing . . . everyone was really happy with the day and what the branch had been able to achieve.” Across the Wheatbelt, the centenary celebrations reflect the strength and endurance of the CWA — an organisation built on friendship, resilience and community spirit. From supporting local charities to offering a listening ear over a cup of tea, the CWA continues to embody its longstanding motto of “friendship and service”. The centenary season will conclude in York on November 17 , when members past and present will gather to mark the branch’s 100th year. The York CWA remains a cornerstone of community life, known for supporting local families, raising funds for regional causes, and creating opportunities for women to connect and lead. With 40 members, York has the fourth-largest branch in the CWA of WA. Its size brings a mix of experience, energy and community spirit — but also the challenge of uniting working and retired members. York CWA branch secretary Helen Grainger said members were planning a morning tea and lunch, with a special guest speaker — Annie Medley, a local branch member — who is also the curator at the York Residency Museum. The day will include quizzes, raffles, food, and lots of networking for members and those from nearby branches. Ms Grainger said she had made invaluable friendships during her 22 years as a member, and credited the organisation with helping her build her confidence. “It’s a long time for an organisation to remain relevant and so popular,” she said. To foster connection across the group, the branch introduced Sister Suppers for evening get-togethers and Friday morning teas for relaxed conversation and friendship. York’s branch is also one of the region’s most active service providers. Members are on several local committees and reference groups, contributing to town planning and community initiatives. The group’s central hall location allows them to open their doors every Saturday for people to enjoy coffee and a chat, and members regularly participate in key town events including the York Heritage Weekend and Arts Festival.