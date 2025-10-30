Lupin growers are being encouraged to harvest their crop early or risk future below-par crop establishment as a result of rain-affected grain. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research scientist Martin Harries said lupin germination rates of lupins held for seeding in future could be affected by the late season rainfall. “With widespread, variable spring rainfall this season and crops maturing at different times, it is important for growers to evaluate their harvest program carefully and to prioritise lupin crops destined for seed,” he said. “While lupins can stand up to some weather events without shedding, crops destined for seed should be harvested as soon as possible to avoid the risk of rainfall reducing the production potential of next year’s crops.” Previous joint research undertaken by DPIRD and the Grains Research and Development Corporation found seeds in wet lupin pods experienced “substantial reduction” in germination. Dr Harries said the trial of seeds exposed to one wetting and drying cycle experienced a lower germination rate by 5-10 per cent. In two cycles germination was lower by 10 to 20 per cent, and by 35 to 45 per cent after three cycles. He said the results from the joint project were reflected in field trials under simulated rainfall conditions. “Each rainfall event causes what is referred to as ‘accelerated ageing’, where each time it rains the seed in the pod wets and the germination process starts again, depleting seed vigour,” Dr Harries said. “The more time the mature plant is exposed to rainfall, the more its energy reserves are reduced, along with its ability to establish as a healthy plant, which can ultimately impact yield.” Dr Harries issued advice to have lupins tested for quality before seeding — even if harvested early. “Good seed comes from paddocks with good nutrition that have grown well and have not been exposed to rainfall,” he said. “Storage conditions over summer are also important and aeration is a good way to maintain the quality of the retained seed, while testing helps growers know what they are sowing.”