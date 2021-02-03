Search
Is this the most iconic picture of the 2020-21 harvest?

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Leigh Strange harvests at the home paddock while his sons Jimmy and Max look on from the pool.
Camera IconLeigh Strange harvests at the home paddock while his sons Jimmy and Max look on from the pool. Credit: De-Anne Strange/Strange Images Photography

Summer grain harvest has never looked so easy — at least for those watching from the pool.

De-Anne Strange captured this quintessentially Aussie image at her family farm at Bruce Rock, 241km east of Perth.

Her husband Leigh and six-year-old son Harry gave a wave as they cruised past the homestead and pool while harvesting wheat in the 120ha paddock.

Jimmy, 11, and Max, 9, posed perfectly for the shot but would normally lean over the side of the pool to watch the header cruise past anyway.

“The kids and I love it when the header is near the house, it is exciting for the kids to see it,” Ms Strange said.

“When we were designing the pool we wanted it to look over the paddock.

“We have had a big response to the picture, everyone thought it was great.

“It’s very Australian with the big blue sky, the header, and the kids enjoying a swim.

“It is always dry at harvest so the contrast of the pool and the yellow paddock looked really good.”

The Strange family picked a great time to install their pool ahead of summer, with temperatures reaching 41C at Bruce Rock on Christmas Day.

The couple run their own photography business, Strange Images Photography, and are well known in agriculture circles for their farm images.

Mr Strange said it had been an average harvest across their 4200ha farm.

