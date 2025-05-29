Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook says the 118-year-old organisation is “back in full force” to protect its community which has been “shunned” by both State and Federal governments.

The farmer advocacy group fell into administration in January after a $1m-plus claim from the Australian Taxation Office for a long-running debt.

Administrator RSM probed the “the organisation’s financial irregularities” and referred the matter to WA Police, rocking the industry in the lead-up to the State and Federal elections.

But the association moved back into its office in West Perth in early March and Mr Seabrook said the association was ready to put the “difficult period” behind it and continue to prioritise its members.

“None of the members within the association were in any way involved in anything that has happened,” he said.

“There’s an ongoing police investigation and we’re awaiting to see what they dig up. Until then, we will continue to advocate for the needs of our members.

“We exist to service our members to the very best of our ability and also the broader agricultural industry.”

Mr Seabrook said it was a time of great turmoil for farmers.

“We’re doing what we do to protect our members and our community at a time where we have a State Government and a Federal Government that doesn’t really seem to care very much about agriculture,” he said.

“Our main focus has always been to service and protect our members against the ignorance and stupidity of government and bureaucracy.

“We provide a very worthwhile service to all of our members because we want to look after them.”

The industry is currently being rocked by several State and Federal government interventions, including electronic sheep and goat identification, tax on unrealised gains, new firearms regulations — and the subsequent issues with the new online portal — and the live sheep export ban.

Mr Seabrook is among many WA farmers who have decreased their flock in the wake of the live sheep export ban, decreasing his flock from 3000 to 150 head in recent months due to sky-high operational costs.

Mr Seabrook said the PGA would continue to advocate against these interventions which are “costing” regional communities.

“The phased transition to mandatory electronic identification for sheep and goats by July 1, 2026 is another nail in the coffin for farmers,” he said.

“While the tax on unrealised gains is unfair and unreasonable, and fails to acknowledge the impact on rural farming families.”