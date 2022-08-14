The locations of field and laboratory research to boost the performance of WA’s grain crops can be found on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s new online map.

The interactive map details 351 research experiments underway in 2022, from as far north as Kununurra to east of Esperance.

DPIRD field research services manager Ian Pritchard said trials were a fundamental part of applying science in the field to determine what would deliver the biggest impact for growers and the State’s multi-billion dollar grains industry.

“Now in its fifth year, this map is a valuable resource for growers, consultants and the public to find out what is happening on the ground to improve productivity and profitability,” he said.

Mr Pritchard said research was becoming increasingly complex and DPIRD had invested significantly in improving its research and development infrastructure.

“We’ve seen a trend in DPIRD research moving away from agronomic and variety trials, which is now being done by external providers,” he said.

“Our research is becoming more complicated, incorporating factors such as soil amelioration, real-time temperature sensors, various depths of sowing, irrigation, crop flowering timing — all as we try to chase down those next production gains for growers and the industry.

“We’ve invested $2.9 million over the past three years in our research facilities, which includes the Merredin laboratory refurbishment and the purchase of four plot harvesters, two trucks and a plot seeder, along with a 36-metre broadacre boom spray based at Wongan Hills.”

DPIRD’s latest map allows users to click on an icon dotted on a satellite map to find the research project and trial aim and the lead scientist.

The icons show whether the project falls under the area of crop protection, crop science and grain production, soil science and crop nutrition, or genetic improvement.

The trials shown include the department’s collaborative research with external parties, such as the Grains Research and Development Corporation, the CSIRO and The University of Western Australia.

To find out more, view agric.wa.gov.au/Research-trials-map.