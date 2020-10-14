Search
thewest.com.au

Picture-perfect mix at CBH photography competition exhibition

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Email Cally Dupe
CBH photography comeptition winner Courtney Payne, Paiyten, 12 weeks, and Liz Payne, all of New Norcia.
Camera IconCBH photography comeptition winner Courtney Payne, Paiyten, 12 weeks, and Liz Payne, all of New Norcia. Credit: Countryman

It was a blend of city and country when CBH hosted dozens of farmers, directors, staff and major stakeholders at its St Georges Terrace lobby last Wednesday night.

The sundowner event was held to celebrate and announce the winners of the grain giant’s 20th annual photography competition.

It also officially launched an exhibition of some of this year’s competition entrants, with prints of a selection of images on display at the lobby at 240 St Georges Terrace until October 23.

Kalannie farmer Ricki Fulwood won this year’s competition with a sunset picture of her two daughters Lucy, 1, and Elsie, 3, in her and her husband Todd’s wheat crop.

New Norcia farming couple Courtney Payne and Corey Foster scooped the people’s choice award after a vote on CBH’s Facebook page with a picture of their daughter Paiyten, then one month old, asleep in her father’s hands with a backdrop of canola.

The theme for this year’s photography competition was “family time”, with entries showing the importance of family and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the exhibition was a way to share the creative work of WA’s grower communities with a city audience.

“In addition to showcasing the work of our amateur regional photographers, it highlights the important work of our growers at this time of year — the traditional start of the Western Australian harvest,” Ms Peake said.

The exhibition will be open to the public during office hours.

UBS Ag associate director Elizabeth Khoo, and former CBH employee Raymond Dring.
Camera IconUBS Ag associate director Elizabeth Khoo, and former CBH employee Raymond Dring. Credit: Countryman
Lifeline WA partnerships coordinator Kat Holeyman, and Lifeline WA event coordinator Karen McGlynn.
Camera IconLifeline WA partnerships coordinator Kat Holeyman, and Lifeline WA event coordinator Karen McGlynn. Credit: Countryman
Leadership WA chief executive Dominique Mecoy, and Leeuwin Ocean Adventure chief executive Carol Shannon.
Camera IconLeadership WA chief executive Dominique Mecoy, and Leeuwin Ocean Adventure chief executive Carol Shannon. Credit: Countryman
CBH head of treasury Richard Harvey and CBA relationship manager Richard Wiles.
Camera IconCBH head of treasury Richard Harvey and CBA relationship manager Richard Wiles. Credit: Countryman
KWM partner Heath Lewis and CBH chief external relationship officer Brianna Peake.
Camera IconKWM partner Heath Lewis and CBH chief external relationship officer Brianna Peake. Credit: Countryman
Westpac director Rebecca Mather and CBH chief financial officer Doug Warden.
Camera IconWestpac director Rebecca Mather and CBH chief financial officer Doug Warden. Credit: Countryman
WA Nationals deputy leader and Moore MP Shane Love and DailyGrain product manager Wayne Hiller.
Camera IconWA Nationals deputy leader and Moore MP Shane Love and DailyGrain product manager Wayne Hiller. Credit: Countryman
Wood PLC engineer Jeff Nyeboer and Grass Patch farmer Dan Sanderson.
Camera IconWood PLC engineer Jeff Nyeboer and Grass Patch farmer Dan Sanderson. Credit: Countryman
Nationals WA state director Lachlan Hunter, CBH director Kevin Fuchsbichler and CBH director Natalie Browning.
Camera IconNationals WA state director Lachlan Hunter, CBH director Kevin Fuchsbichler and CBH director Natalie Browning. Credit: Countryman
Camera IconCredit: Countryman
CBH photography competition people's choice winner Courtney Payne, of New Norcia, with her daughter Paiyten Payne, 12 weeks.
Camera IconCBH photography competition people's choice winner Courtney Payne, of New Norcia, with her daughter Paiyten Payne, 12 weeks. Credit: Countryman
Grains Research Development Corporation western region panel chair Darrin Lee and Grower Group Alliance interim chief executive Niki Curtis.
Camera IconGrains Research Development Corporation western region panel chair Darrin Lee and Grower Group Alliance interim chief executive Niki Curtis. Credit: Countryman
CBH photography competition entrant Richard Bowles and his wife Liz Bowles, of Kellerberrin.
Camera IconCBH photography competition entrant Richard Bowles and his wife Liz Bowles, of Kellerberrin. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

ENTER NOWGet your bonus Spin to Win codeword on The West!

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us