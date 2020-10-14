It was a blend of city and country when CBH hosted dozens of farmers, directors, staff and major stakeholders at its St Georges Terrace lobby last Wednesday night.

The sundowner event was held to celebrate and announce the winners of the grain giant’s 20th annual photography competition.

It also officially launched an exhibition of some of this year’s competition entrants, with prints of a selection of images on display at the lobby at 240 St Georges Terrace until October 23.

Kalannie farmer Ricki Fulwood won this year’s competition with a sunset picture of her two daughters Lucy, 1, and Elsie, 3, in her and her husband Todd’s wheat crop.

New Norcia farming couple Courtney Payne and Corey Foster scooped the people’s choice award after a vote on CBH’s Facebook page with a picture of their daughter Paiyten, then one month old, asleep in her father’s hands with a backdrop of canola.

The theme for this year’s photography competition was “family time”, with entries showing the importance of family and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake said the exhibition was a way to share the creative work of WA’s grower communities with a city audience.

“In addition to showcasing the work of our amateur regional photographers, it highlights the important work of our growers at this time of year — the traditional start of the Western Australian harvest,” Ms Peake said.

The exhibition will be open to the public during office hours.

