Harvest is just about to start for one York farming family, after a dry start to the season morphed into a well-balanced one with a good amount of rainfall mid-year. Erin Emin is a third-generation farmer who runs a mixed farming operation alongside his family, with help from 21-year-old nephew Riley Emin, who started working on the farm in 2020 and plans to continue farming. It was while studying at the WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin that Riley discovered a love of the cropping side of farming. He said baling hay was his favourite part of the season. “I do love sheep, but probably more the cropping side I’d prefer — it’s nice to have a bit of a mixture,” he said. Mr Emin planted wheat, hay, lupins, oats, canola, and barley this season, seeding from the first week of April until the last week of May. He expects to produce between 8000 and 10,000 bales of hay this season, after cutting between September 24 and October 7, and wrapping up baling on November 2. Mr Emin said he expected to finish carting hay by November 5. Alongside his crops, Mr Emin also runs about 4000 Merino ewes and crossbred lambs, in an 80-20 split between cropping and livestock operations. Mr Emin said the start of the season had been touch-and-go in the area, with a good amount of rain waiting until late July and early August to fall. This year’s season has been on track for Mr Emin, who said he had not experienced any setbacks and was running “pretty much on track” with his crop operation, set to start after his hay program. He said he was certain of the healthiness of the crops and would soon start getting into harvest regardless of growth — estimating he would begin after November 5, depending on forecasts and rainfall. “The start was lower, less than expected, and it was very dry . . . it’s finished off quite well and very mild in October,” Mr Emin said. “We just need to wait and see when we get in the crops, but I think they’ll be fairly solid — there should be fairly reasonable cereals and canola. “But we’re going to get into harvest any way.” Mr Emin said once harvest kicked into gear soon after finishing hay it would be non-stop for the family until it wrapped up. “We won’t really stop . . . there definitely won’t be a break — we’ll run into harvest once we get the hay done,” he said. “If we’re not harvesting, we’ll be doing sheep work for a little bit and then we can get stuck into it (harvest).” Mr Emin said a few, but not many, of the neighbouring farmers in the York area were trying their hand at testing the crops and starting harvest. “There’s a few guys having a dabble that don’t have any hay, and then some are sort of getting into, making a bit of a start,” he said. “But there’s very few of them, there might only be two or three people in town I know of that are harvesting, or trying to. “It’s very just at the start.”