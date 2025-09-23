WA’s three main grain grower advocacy groups have written to Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, calling for a cut to the grower levy paid to the Grains Research Development Corporation to bring down its “excessive” reserves. The groups argue the levy needs to be urgently slashed by up to 50 per cent to start eroding GRDC reserves to a “more appropriate level”, from the current $680m to no more than $250m. In the letter sent on September 16, WAFarmers, WA Grains Group and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA also said they believed the levy should be regularly reviewed to be more “responsive to industry needs”. WAFarmers grains council president Mark Fowler, who signed the letter alongside WAGG chair Alastair Falconer and PGA of WA grains president Rob Beard, said the Federal Minister had the “final say” on the decision, which would require a statutory process to change the levy, which involved the RO engaging with grain growers. Mr Fowler said the groups did not support the “continued accumulation of reserves” by GRDC, nor did it agree with a proposal for the levy-funded body to spend an additional $60m a year as recommended by a recent “right-size” review commissioned by the GRDC. The review, titled Right Sizing GRDC RD&E Investment and carried out by Perth-based advisory firm ACIL Allen, attracted criticism from all three of the groups — who called for GRDC to suspend “implementation of the review recommendations”. It called for the GRDC to bolster its expenditure by $600m across 10 years on what the three groups called “blue sky projects”, labelling the recommendation “excessive and lacking accountability” and likely to “result in an erosion of fiscal discipline within the GRDC”. “Once reserves are at a more appropriate level (not more than $250m), the levy rate should then be adjusted to a more sustainable rate,” the letter said. “We think that it is crucial that the levy rate is then reviewed regularly to ensure that the levy system remains dynamic, responsive and aligned to industry priorities.” Mr Fowler said there needed to be a “serious and deep review” of the levy, which required a cut for five or six years to reduce the reserve before potentially rising again. He said it was crucial the levy was reviewed regularly, saying it should be dynamic and responsive to industry needs. Mr Fowler said it was crucial the reserves were cut down because it was better in growers’ pockets, to help improve their productivity, and industry believed it was not ideal for GRDC to be sitting on a “luxurious” pot of money. GRDC will cement itself as Australia’s wealthiest agricultural research body in the 2025-26 financial year, with forecast revenue for 2025-26 of about $1 billion. WA farmers are set to start harvesting their third-biggest crop on record within weeks, with the money paid to GRDC set to bolster its reserves and investment in the grains industry further. All Australian growers pay levies to GRDC of 0.9 per cent of the farm gate value of grain sold. The Federal Government then matches grower contributions up to 0.5 per cent of the three-year rolling average of the gross value of production. The funds are used to invest in rural research, development and extension projects for the grains industry, with excess levies often kept as reserves to cover poorer production years. Earlier this year, a GRDC spokeswoman said the organisation was in a “strong financial position, with just under $680m in reserves”. “GRDC currently has just over $500m committed as part of its RD&E Plan 2023–28,” she said. “These investments are shaped by grower priorities and focused on delivering practical, on-farm impact. “GRDC must take a long-term view to ensure research continues to deliver value through all seasons and conditions.”