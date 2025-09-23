Australia’s sheep and wool industries are forming a united front to form their first strategy for the two sectors to maintain profitability and resiliency as hurdles arise. Sheep Producers Australia has launched a national strategy, titled Future Flock, to pull the two sectors under a single umbrella to address major shifts within the industries as a result of multiple factors affecting the industries. SPA chief executive Bonnie Skinner said Australian producers were juggling changes to regulations, turbulent markets, pressures to bio-security and climate resilience — all while striving to maintain profitability. “The Future Flock is an industry-first approach to unite sheepmeat and wool, combine it with economics and create a vision for everyone that will guide the sector for decades to come,” Ms Skinner said. The national strategy comes amid a strong start to the WA shearing season, with the Western Market Indicator sitting at 1402¢/kg in early September. WA’s flock has experienced the largest change in flock size in the country with the assumed WA flock size for 2023-24 to have shrunk to a size range of 7 to 8 million from the previous season. Under Future Flock, the framework will provide state-specific pathways for producers — for WA a dedicated roadmap to 2028 will be developed with the WA Strategic Steering Group and stakeholders. Grassroots experience from producers and input from services including; livestock agents, processors, transporters, and consultants, will be captured through workshops, industry events, and field days. Already-developed strategies and consultations from industry groups will be used under the strategy to avoid doubling up and narrow focus on new ideas and processes. Evidence-based ideas supported by economic analysis will support decisions under the strategy and an interactive and evolving road map will be developed under the plan. “Getting behind one plan — as an industry — provides clarity and confidence when we are making important long-term decisions that drive industry profit, sustainability within the sector and investment,” Ms Skinner said. “Without a plan we react to challenges, with a strategy we shape our own future.” The strategy is a joint investment between SPA and the Australian Government. Producers, processors, state farming organisations, and supply chains are invited to submit expression of interest to join the National Panel to oversee The Future Flock, surveys live on The Future Flock website. Producers will be able to submit their thoughts at workshops, field days, and online forums when consultations start later in the year. The Future Flock strategy will be released in South Australia in 2026, at LambEx in Adelaide.