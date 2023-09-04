WA’s South West and Great Southern were the big rainfall winners at the weekend, with between 47mm and 10mm falling at farms as far west as Pemberton and as far east as Bremer Bay but little recorded anywhere else. It was a different story for farmers in the Mid West, Wheatbelt and Esperance areas, where rainfall totals averaged between 1mm and 7mm as far north as Binnu and west as Boyatup between Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4. High rainfall rollers were closest to the coast in the South West and Great Southern, with 52mm at Manjimup, 40mm at Denmark, 47mm at Pemberton, Nannup 41mm, Scott River 26mm, and 33mm at Harvey. Across the Great Southern, Narrikup and Mt Barker recorded 22mm while areas further north towards Tunney and Williams recorded falls of between 10mm and 11mm. Williams and Narrogin were the exception after netting 20mm. WA farmers continue to battle an array of conditions as they try to grow grain crops and pastures for sheep and cattle, with some areas struggling with a severe lack of growing season rainfall. Parts of the Mid West and the northern and eastern parts of the Wheatbelt have battled with less than 200mm falling for the year to date — with some of the lowest falls for the year recorded in the Mid West Perenjori (101mm), Pindar South (129mm), Kalannie (129mm), Morawa (122mm), Yuna (110mm), and Goodlands (123mm). It’s only a slight improvement in parts of the northern Esperance Port Zone, with Grass Patch recording 182mm and Cascade 170mm while the Esperance town site — less than 85km away from both — has notched up 437mm. RAINFALL TOTALS Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4 According to DPIRD and BOM Mid West Binnu 2 Canna East 2 Latham 1.4 Mingenew 6.6 Morawa 2 Perenjori 2.4 Yuna 4 Wheatbelt Corrigin 7 Hyden 6 Kalannie 2.2 Marradong 28 Meckering 5.8 Moorine Rock 4.4 Mount Walker 3.3 New Norcia 20 Pingelly 11 Quairading 8 Wongan Hills 10 Great Southern Denmark 50 Lake King 8.6 Newdegate 7 Nyabing 9 Pingrup 5 Wellstead 10.2 Williams 20 South West Cordering 25 Dardanup 22 Dinninup 17 Harvey 33 Karridale 30 Margaret River 28 Nannup 17 Northcliffe 43 Scott River 26 Vasse 62 Yanmah 52 Esperance Boyatup 8.4 Cascade 2 Mount Howick 8.2 Mount Madden East 4 Munglinup 3.6 Salmon Gums 1