WA has been named the superior state in terms of grains innovation after a jovial, all-out brawl between the Western Australian and eastern states agriculture industries. In a lengthy session reminiscent of high school debating, agricultural representatives from WA and the eastern states went head-to-head on a panel called The Great Debate. Three representatives from each team took on the hot topic: Innovation in the grains industry is more advanced and effective in WA than the eastern Australian states. It was an amusing panel with a serious undertone on the second day of GrainGrowers Limited’s Innovation Generation conference in Perth on July 24. On the affirmative, WA team, was GrainGrowers Limited chair Rhys Turton, who farms at York, Moora grain grower Tracy Lefroy, and CBH Group chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer David Paton. The eastern states, negative team, was headed by GrainGrowers non-grower director Richard Norton, Farrell Goode Solicitors solicitor Jack Langley, and Coggan Farms grower Emily Coggan – who drew on her six years of experience in debating. The debate was adjudicated by GrainGrowers Limited chief executive Shona Gawel, who jokingly described it as one of the most difficult decisions made during her tenure. Mr Turton took the podium for the first part of the debate, bringing out the big guns by discussing WA innovators Ray Harrington and Eric Smart straight of the bat. The York farmer — who represents farmers from across Australia in his role as GrainGrowers chair — attracted laughs from across the room. Speaking in rebuttal to Mr Turton, Farrell Goode Solicitors solicitor Jack Langley — who is based in the NSW town of Narrandera —joked WA had “big skies and bigger egos”. He was the first from the eastern states to take to the podium, an intimidating feat in a room comprised of about 90 per cent of people from WA. Mr Langley launched his digs at WA by saying it was home “soil with serious commitment issues”, with the State known for having some of the most challenging soils in the world. “In WA, your paddocks might be bigger, but so is your drive… to the footy, to the pub, even to get a coffee… everything is so far away,” he said. “The West gives it a good product … but when it comes to product that doesn’t taste like it was raised on sand and desperation… the east is superior.” Mr Langley pointed to the invention of Controlled Traffic Farming, which originated from Central Queensland and had since been widely adopted by farmers in WA. He also pointed to the invention of Sunshine Harvesters, with the first production factory established in Ballarat, South Australia, in 1885. The fact the University of South Australia was present at the GrainGrowers conference, and no other universities from WA were, was also another dig. CBH figurehead Mr Paton said WA had the “best growers in the entire world”, labelling them the most innovative as pioneers of no till farming and the use of nitrogen in farming. He moved to debunk the rich history of agricultural innovation in the eastern states, saying WA was “keeping up with the times” while the eastern states “reminisced on the good old days”. “The WA supply chain is operated by CBH but owned by grain growers… it is leading the way… it is cute the eastern states might have wi-fi in their silos, but we have far more superior technology,” Mr Paton said. In rebuttal, Ms Coggan — who works on her family’s farm based near Inglestone in Queensland — joked WA must have been “intimidated” by bringing out some of its best farmers and CBH Group’s “best marketing executive”. She shot down WA’s references to the use of drones in agriculture, saying her “cousin could buy a drone from Temu” — generating a roar of laughter among the crowd. A big point-winner of her presentation was a reference to SwarmFarm Robotics, which creates autonomous robots designed to perform precise farming operations. Ms Lefroy — who sits on the GrainGrowers Limited national policy council — ripped straight into the eastern states by describing it as the “ore” – while WA was the “rare metal”. “Our grain becomes the world’s best noodles, beer and oats,” she said. She joked that while the eastern states was sometimes the first one to test new technology, it was often resulted in a “weird pancake” that didn’t turn out right. “Here in WA, we pursue quality… precision, and excellence,” she said. “We may be small but we are strategic and determined and we consistently deliver high-value incomes.” In response, Mr Norton said WA had as much credibility as the CEO of US technology company Astronomer Andy Byron, who was caught allegedly cheating on his wife at a Coldplay concert earlier this month. This commentary sent the crowd into stitches. “Eight universities on the eastern seaboard are looking into CRISPR genes,” Mr Norton said. “I have no doubt Rhys Turton is going to Just Jeans next week to ask if they do CRISPR genes.” In handing down her decision, Ms Gawell said it had been difficult to consider “logic and reason” — joking that Mr Norton “might be sued” and she was concerned there was a reporter from the Countryman in attendance. “All six of the debaters were brave in their arguments and to take to the stage today,” she said. Ms Gawell said it had been a strong start for WA, with Mr Paton making a strong argument for CBH’s innovative supply chain – but said the eastern states had “put forward a good case”, particularly by referencing Sunshine Harvesters and the use of AI. But in the end, it was the affirmative team — or WA — that took out the title, generating an overwhelming roar of applause from the audience. Innovation Generation is Australia’s biggest grains conference for people aged 18-35, and was held in Perth for the first time since 2016 this week.