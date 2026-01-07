WA is nearing the end of its harvest season, with the State’s largest grain handler setting a new receival record of more than 23 million tonnes. CBH Group received 630,000 tonnes last week, taking the total amount of grain received by the handler this harvest to 23.5Mt — the group’s largest crop in its 92-year history. It was announced its previous record of 22.7Mt, from the 2022-23 harvest, had been broken on December 30. Overall, WA is predicted to deliver a 26.55Mt crop this season, with some industry figures and growers speculating as much as 27Mt could be recorded. If more than 26Mt of grain is harvested this year, it will be WA’s largest crop in recorded history. In a normal year, about 1.5Mt-2Mt is delivered outside the CBH system or retained on farms. Port zones are now receiving grain at a slower rate, with some sites operating with limited services, shorter hours, or closed for the rest of the harvest season. The Kwinana South and Albany Port Zones account for about 40 per cent of non-wheat receivals, while wheat remains the main grain delivered across the network. As of January 4 the Kwinana North Port Zone had received 5.4Mt, with the Albany Port Zone coming a close second at 5.16Mt. The Kwinana South Port Zone has logged 4.49Mt of grain, Geraldton Port Zone has received 4.46Mt, and the Esperance Port Zone has counted 3.98Mt of grain delivered. CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said the receival of 22.9Mt was an incredible achievement by WA’s grain industry. “From all of us at CBH, I would like to congratulate the growers of West Australia for producing this record crop,” he said. “While we have set a new record, we know there is plenty of grain to come in, and we are ready and able to receive and store it. “In addition, we have a busy harvest shipping program at all four ports, keeping grain moving out of our system and on to customers. “Thank you to all CBH employees, contractors and transporters who have all played a part to safely and efficiently handle this harvest.” The co-operative has been handling grain in WA since its inception in 1933 to hand control over the storage, marketing, and handling of crops to growers. Harvest kicked off this season with the Geraldton Port Zone leading the way in early November, and farmers in the Esperance Port Zone fired up their harvest operations soon afterwards. CBH is expected to release its official grain receival total in February ahead of the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia’s final crop report outlining the State’s total grain harvest tonnage on February 13.