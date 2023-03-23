Williams farmer Mark Fowler is set for a second term as WAFarmers Grains Council president after being re-elected unopposed at the advocacy group’s annual general meeting, flagging a lack of understanding about agriculture as a major threat to agriculture.

It will be Mr Fowler’s second year in office after stepping into the role last year, when Esperance farmer Mic Fels decided not to stand for election again after two years in the position.

WAFarmers Grains Council vice president Matt Hill, of Esperance, was also re-elected unopposed.

Mr Fowler said he has enjoyed his time as president “in what has been a challenging time for many farmers with rising input costs and supply chain challenges”.

Mr Fowler is co-owner and general manager of a farm business totalling more than 5500 arable hectares.

Speaking at the conference, he said he believed the biggest threats to farming businesses included the regulatory risk associated with decreasing farmer numbers and their declining influence on government, as well as the lack of understanding and appreciation of broadacre farming by city dwellers.

Each of these were the reason he became involved with WAFarmers, he said.

Only one motion was put forward for vote at the AGM, which read: “WAFarmers Avon and Mortlock Zones call on CBH to make the changes necessary, including contractual and constitutional changes that will provide the ability to tax affectively pass grains derived profits back to growers and not be restricted to $3 (per) tonne”.

The motion was voted down with about 320 members having a say, 192 against and 107 for, with 21 abstaining.

The discussion which followed highlighted that it was a divisive issue, one that may continue to arise in the future.

During general business WAFarmers president John Hassell said he would like the issue of grains logistics, particularly to do with “below rail access”, on the record for future discussion.

“We are paying about four times the amount of the Eastern States,” Mr Hassell said.

“If the price is that much higher — then how much better for us if we could get that sorted out.”