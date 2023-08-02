The vegetable industry and Hort Innovation are ramping up efforts in the fight against fall armyworm through a $2.1 million nationally-coordinated program to reduce the pest’s population and its impact.

Delivered through Hort Innovation and led by the Federal Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland, the initiative will arm vegetable growers with the tools and knowledge they need to wage war on the ravenous pest.

Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said that it is crucial to get vegetable growers on the front foot when it comes to monitoring for and managing the pest.

“Fall armyworm is here to stay, so we are equipping the vegetable industry with what they need to reduce the pest’s impact while remaining productive and profitable,” Mr Fifield said.

Camera Icon Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield. Credit: Morris McLennan / Red Square Med / supplied/Hort Innovation

AUSVEG chief executive officer Michael Coote said the program will bolster the resilience of vegetable growers and position the industry for ongoing success.

“Since fall armyworm arrived on our shores, vegetable growers have quickly stepped into action to combat the pest,” he said. “This investment will fortify our industry against fall armyworm’s impact and ensure that there are no disruptions to the supply of fresh produce to Australians.”

To improve the industry’s ability to manage the pest, the program will deliver an array of educational opportunities for vegetable growers to learn more about the pest and its management, including on-farm demonstrations, field days and workshops. Fall armyworm was first detected in Australia in the Torres Strait in January 2020 and has since spread to every State and Territory except South Australia.

The pest is known to feed on more than 350 different plant species, including fruits and vegetables, and can travel up to 400km a night — making it challenging to curb its geographical spread. Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland senior extension officer Dr Heidi Parkes said the program brings research and experience insights into fall armyworm management from across the globe into on-farm demonstration sites within Australian vegetable growing regions. “The industry demonstration and engagement activities will be underpinned by world-class research to ensure the vegetable industry is getting the most up to date information available,” she said. “The program will also provide a mechanism for industry to identify and remedy gaps in knowledge, skills, technology or practices that need to be addressed through further research.”