A new smart technology trial is set to replace traditional ladders during WA’s fruit-harvesting season with the adoption of a multi-function tree management platform. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has purchased a Frucotec Berglady platform — an electric platform that allows two people to harvest trees at height without compromising safety. It is the latest smart tech being trialled at DPIRD’s Manjimup Horticulture Research Institute. Fruit and perennial crops lead Dario Stefanelli said the trial would enable DPIRD to study how the electric platform could help efficiency, safety, and sustainability on WA orchards. “The platform’s narrow design makes it suitable for use in 2D multi leader narrow rows from 2m, while it can service trees of up to 3.5m in height — allowing two people to work simultaneously across rows at varying heights,” he said. “While there are obvious labour benefits for harvesting, it can also be used for pruning, tree training, binding, thinning, opening hail nets and other year-round maintenance tasks.” “The electric powered machine has zero emissions and its lightweight build means reduced soil compaction.” “The trial will assist growers to think about how new technologies, like the platform, can fit into their operations and give them confidence when investing in Narrow Orchard Systems.” The trial will help inform WA industry — including Pomewest — universities, other States, and the five-year national Narrow Orchard Systems for Future Climates Hort Innovation project. “Making it easier and quicker to prune at height is one of the keys to facilitating the transition to narrow-row multi-leader orchards with 2D uniform canopies,” Dr Stefanelli said. “This style of pruning allows for better light distribution through the canopy, encouraging early fruit-bearing, less variation and fruit set, while improving fruit uniformity, colour and size.” Hort Innovation general manager production and sustainability research and development Anthony Kachenki said the technology trial would provide important evidence in growers decisions. “The learnings from Manjimup will feed directly into Hort Innovation’s national Narrow Orchard Systems for Future Climates project to give growers evidence-based confidence to invest in safer, more efficient and climate-resilient orchards,” he said.