Australian vegetable growers have added another layer to their representative body AUSVEG after a strategic merger occurred with Onions Australia.

The move, announced last week, will expand AUSVEG’s representative footprint and provide it with a stronger voice to better advocate on behalf of vegetable, potato and onion growers across Australia.

The union, a result of thorough industry consultation and a resounding vote from Onions Australia members, signifies a new era for the onion sector, which will benefit from stronger support from increased levels of support in advocacy and industry service delivery.

AUSVEG chair Bill Bulmer said the merger marks a new era of growth and opportunity for the Australian onion industry, providing a robust platform for the future success of growers and the broader onion sector through its alignment with the broader vegetable sector.

“We recognise the legacy of the Onions Australia brand, with its decade’s long history of representing the Australian onion sector,’ Mr Bulmer said.

“It is our intent to continue to recognise the dedication of those who have been instrumental in the history of Onions Australia and to build on this legacy to uplift the services and advocacy available to onion growers.

“The decision aims to maximise member benefits and promote industry-wide success for the broader vegetable, potato and onion sectors.”

AUSVEG is the national peak industry body representing the interests of Australian vegetable and potato growers, which grow over 3.7 million tonnes of produce at a farmgate value of more than $5.5 billion.

Camera Icon AUSVEG chair and East Gippsland vegetable grower Bill Bulmer. Credit: Supplied

According to Onions Australia chair Darren Rathjen, the merger ensures that the onion sector maintains a significant voice within the broader vegetable and horticulture industry and that onion growers have access to greater levels of services and expertise.

“In light of a changing industry landscape and a need to secure industry representation and advocacy for onion growers, the Onions Australia executive committee sought an opportunity to bolster our ability to meet the needs of the Australian onion sector,” Mr Rathjen said.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt welcomed the move and said he looked forward to continuing to work with the industry.

“Particularly at a time when food security is front of mind globally, it’s so important that Australian agriculture has strong industry-led advocacy, to help grow the sector and also support farmers and the production chain,” Mr Watt said.

Grower levy investment processes, which are managed by Hort Innovation and Plant Health Australia, with oversight from the onion sector through industry mechanisms such as the Hort Innovation Strategic Investment Advisory Panels, will continue.

As part of this transition, all onion levy-paying growers will have an expanded suite of resources and benefits, including AUSVEG’s dedicated public affairs team and its strong network with Federal Ministers and various government departments.

Onions Australia members will also be able to take advantage of AUSVEG’s diverse resources in advocacy, public affairs, political engagement, communications, extension, biosecurity, and export development.

The Onions Australia brand will continue to flourish, with its specific content and services maintained in industry publications and online.

Transition-related activities are already ongoing, with operations from the Onions Australia office expected to move to the AUSVEG office by the end of July.