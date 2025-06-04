Two of WA horticulture’s “best and brightest” have made the South West proud after being named finalists in the industry’s biggest excellence awards.

Nicole Giblett, of Newton Orchards in Manjimup, and Sam Licciardello, of Orchard 1 Sixty in Donnybrook, are among the finalists for this year’s Horticulture Awards for Excellence.

Ms Giblett is part of a 12-strong line-up of finalists for the Women in Horticulture Category, while Mr Licciardello is one of five finalists for the Community Stewardship Award.

The annual awards aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of leading growers, businesses and individuals who make up Australia’s diverse horticulture industry.

More than 80 finalists were announced across the awards’ nine categories, which include different accolades for both individuals and businesses.

Mr Licciardello is continuing his family’s legacy running the third-generation, family-operated orchard on the South Western Highway near Donnybrook.

His family has farmed the 45ha property since 1950 and these days focus predominantly on apples and pears, as well as plums, nectarines, peaches and cherries.

Ms Giblett — widely regarded as a trailblazer in the horticultural sector — returned to her family farm in 2008, continuing the business her family started in 1929.

She has since spearheaded the success of Newton Orchards’ brand development, promotion and marketing.

Ausveg chief executive Michael Coote said the nominees represented the “best and brightest” of Australian horticulture and its future.

“Their impressive achievements and contributions to industry are an inspiration to us all,” he said.

IFPA ANZ managing director Belinda Wilson said this year’s finalists were a “full field of deserving nominees”, reflecting the achievements and innovations of the sector.

The awards ceremony will be held during the Hort Connections Gala Dinner on Friday, June 6, at the end of Australia’s biggest horticulture conference, Hort Connections 2025 in Brisbane.