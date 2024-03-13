WA has been declared free of Queensland fruit fly after the destructive pest was detected in a Perth suburb early last year, putting the State’s $1.5 billion horticulture industry at risk. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis announced this week that an eradication campaign led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development had been successful. “Eradicating this outbreak of Qfly and achieving area freedom for WA is a tremendous achievement that demonstrates why detecting pest and disease threats as early as possible is our best form of defence,” Ms Jarvis said. “Keeping WA free from plant and animal pests and diseases is vital to ensuring we retain access to valuable export markets across the world and to protect our environment and lifestyle.” Qfly was detected in WA for the first time in two years in February 2023 after several male flies were caught in traps in Bayswater. DPIRD made the discovery during routine monitoring as part of its early warning surveillance network. It triggered a swift response that saw quarantine areas set up in parts of Bayswater and surrounding areas, while DPIRD worked closely with horticulture growers in the Swan Valley to get produce to market while maintaining strict biosecurity protocols. Surveillance, baiting and quarantine activities involved regular visits to more than 5500 properties and the testing of about 3000 collected fruit samples. “I would like to thank the Bayswater and surrounding communities as well as the Swan Valley horticulture growers for complying with the quarantine restrictions and supporting the response efforts,” Ms Jarvis said. “I encourage the WA community to continue to be vigilant and if they spot any unusual animal or plant pests or diseases to report them immediately via the MyPestGuide Reporter app.” The Quarantine Area Notice has now been lifted and residents, businesses and growers are no longer subject to movement controls on fruit and vegetables. It is the ninth time in 35 years a Qfly outbreak has been successfully eradicated from the Perth metropolitan area. Flies were last found in traps in Coolbellup in December 2020, with that outbreak deemed eradicated in May 2021 after an intensive DPIRD-run biosecurity campaign. Qfly impacts more than 300 species of fruit and vegetables — including avocado, chilli, tomato and capsicum — and is considered one of the biggest threats to WA’s horticulture industry. There are more than 1900 permanent traps set up across the Perth metropolitan area.