Livestock Report - WA sheep and lamb prices up

Rob KellyCountryman

WA sheep and lamb markets continued to claw back some ground last week with price increasing another 15¢ for lambs.

V&V Walsh and Beaufort River Meats are both bidding $6.40 for crossbred, for lambs.

Mutton and hogget markets are unchanged at $4.90 and $5.50 respectively.

East coast restocker orders in WA remain about $3.40 (on-farm) with a $150 max average price and Glenpadden Feedlot (Kojonup) are at $3.20 on farm.

Goat markets have continued to show a fitting level of stubbornness, and have again been unchanged for the week.

Light goats to depots remain at $4.50 and larger animals at $4.20 liveweight. In WA, Beaufort River remains at $7.55 for a 24kg+ carcass.

Cattle prices were somewhat quieter last week after having a very strong run the week before.

However, they have started this week with some renewed vigour as Queensland hook prices were increased again.

The EYCI and WYCI have also shown a significant jump, reflecting the strength in saleyards, too.

Market bids at the start of the week:

Processor prices (east coast): 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers $6.80, heifers $6.75. Grass fed: steers $6.25, heifers $6.20. Cows $6.00. Bulls $5.50.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: $4.20, Black Angus British X: $4.05, British/Euro/Flatback X: $3.90.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls $3.55, bulls $3.45, heifers $3.10

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: $4.25. British, Euro X, Flatback: $4.10.

NSW restocker orders: Angus heifers (350kg) $1500.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100. Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.

