My time has come to an end of being chairman of the WA Angus Society Committee. I reflect back over this period and feel proud of what our committee has achieved. No chairperson can do much without the support of such a great committee. So I say thank you for entrusting me as your chairman for the past 3 years, the support you have given to me is very much appreciated. What this committee has achieved over many years is amazing and will continue to do so for a long time yet. Our wisdom in promoting and supporting young cattle enthusiasts by way of been a Gold Sponsor to the WA Young Cattle Camp and offering two scholarships to attend events around Australia is something we can all be proud off. We are in our 18th year of the Farm Weekly Heifer Competition, this just gets better and better each year. We thank Rhodes Pastoral of Boyup Brook for supplying 10 heifers and Nutrien Livestock for being part of this year’s prize package. The way we work together to promote our State Angus industry, through the WA Angus News, WAF25 AngusWA Promotion Magazine and AngusWA Instagram page is another outstanding achievement. And I know there is more to come. As the leading breed in the beef industry, we have tackled many issues and will continue to do so and the approach of trying to be on the front foot when issues do arise puts our Angus industry in great stead. I’d like to thank our three Royal Agricultural Society of WA secretaries, including Jack Martin, Vivian Truong, and Tashi Elliot-Lockhart, who have done everything we have asked and more. Also to Angus Australia for supporting us and our endeavours as we strive to promote our State around Australia and the world. I like to wish our incoming chair Andrew Kuss and all the committee members all the best. Mark Muir is the former chair of the WA Angus Society Committee.