The Cowcher family of Williams-based Willandra Simmental and Red-Black Angus stud will host their 36th annual on-property bull sale on Tuesday, February 20, at 12.30pm. On offer will be 36 Simmental, 25 Red Angus and eight Angus bulls of the highest quality the Willandra stud has been renowned for. In many ways, this sale marks a new era for the Cowchers, as they embark on their journey with their new Angus stud. Stud co-principal Pete Cowcher said a management decision was put forth for Willandra to continue with BREEDPLAN for its Simmental herd’s genetic evaluation, rather than use the IGS evaluation — which was adopted by Simmental Australia. in 2023. “The decision to start an Angus herd to complement our Red Angus and Simmental herds, was not a difficult one,” he said. “There were two key factors that we considered — firstly, the overwhelming popularity of Angus in the commercial sector and the fact that we have several clients that use both Simmental and Angus in their breeding program. “We have also expanded our commercial herd and given the success we’ve had with Simmental and Red Angus cross cattle, particularly our females — we knew it was viable to achieve the same impressive results with a black line of SimAngus.” Mr Cowcher said the Angus bulls in this year’s sale line-up have been commercially focused with excellent carcase traits, as supported by impressive carcase scan data and carcase trait EBVs. “Four of the Angus bulls are red-factor and registered with the Red Angus society,” he said. “They are sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Sitz Stellar 726D. “The four bulls registered with Angus Australia are sired by Koojan Hills traction P40.” Mr Cowcher described this year’s sale teams of Simmental and Red Angus bulls as a fitting example of the breeding objectives at Willandra. “The bulls show great structural correctness and importantly exhibit all the desirable carcase traits that we need for our South West domestic markets,” he said. “We are proud of the bulls we are putting up for auction — they have thickness, length, softness and are testament to the diligence we invest in our sire selection through visual appraisal and performance recording.” Mr Cowcher said the decision by Simmental Australia early last year to “simply throw away” the BREEDPLAN evaluation was very disappointing. “We looked at the IGS system and realised very quickly that it treated the traditional Simmental population in Australia unfairly and without validation,” he said. “We have been using BREEDPLAN in our Simmental herd since 1983 and it works exceptionally well as a very accurate predictor of performance for us. “What particularly works well in BREEDPLAN is the value we gain from the Domestic Maternal and the Vealer Terminal indexes which do a great job of ranking our cattle in terms of their suitability and performance for our local markets.” Mr Cowcher said the upside was that the Willandra stud was able to continue with BREEDPLAN and that would provide the stud’s clients with genomically enhanced EBVs. “Our Willandra Simmental herd is evaluated with the historical data from more than 40 Australian herds, plus the ongoing contributions of data from current Australian members of Simmental BREEDPLAN and Simmental New Zealand,” he said. The Cowcher family extends an invitation to all beef producers to attend their sale. A complimentary bbq lunch will be provided from 11:30am and the auction commences at 12:30pm. There is free delivery service on all bulls purchased at auction. WILLANDRA SIMMENTAL, RED ANGUS AND ANGUS STUD Sale: Tuesday, February 20 at Williams On offer: 36 Simmentals, 25 Red Angus, 8 Angus bulls Information: 0428 169 630