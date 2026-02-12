Ag expert Peter Cooke still believes the future is bright for WA’s sheep industry as it undergoes “significant change”, but says it will look vastly different to the status quo many producers are used to. Mr Cooke, a well-known agriculture consultant and co-author of Situation Analysis of the Western Australian Sheep Industry said producers who had resisted the temptation to destock would reap the rewards of a more competitive environment and market. A comprehensive and extensive analysis on WA’s sheep landscape, the report was commissioned by the WA strategic steering group that was formed in September by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to lead the transition out of live sheep export ahead of the ban which starts in May 2028. Mr Cooke said he was optimistic about the industry’s future despite the looming trade ban and numerous challenges faced as a result of the transition period. “We need to have a reasonably strong, balanced, mixed livestock/cropping activity in parts of the State,” he said. “There are certainly good reasons why people left the industry, certainly in areas around the Wheatbelt, and some of those areas have shifted for all the reasons under the sun. “They’re not unreasonable considerations and yet, the people who now decided to stay with livestock are being rewarded with higher pricing. “We’re going to see quite a lot of change in how farmers finish their livestock, whether it be confined feeding livestock, lot feeding, preparation for processing.” Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Federal Government remained committed to supporting Australia’s sheep sector through transition funding and exploring diversifying export markets. “The Government is committed to the sheep industry in Australia and remains confident that there is a strong future for the sheep industry and those association with the sector,” she said. “Last month I announced 12 new projects under the $27 million Enhancing Market Demand program that will support diversifying exports of Australian agricultural and food products, particularly to the Middle East and North Africa region. “This includes focusing on increasing demand and sales of sheepmeat at home and abroad as the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea progresses, ensuring Australian farmers benefit from the trade of high-quality and ethically produced food and fibre.” The funding program was part of the $139.7m transition assistance package announced in July last year — aimed at providing help to farmers and the wider industry in shifting away from live sheep exports ahead of May 2028. Mr Cooke said he was of the opinion WA’s sheep flock had “bottomed out” and was “on the turn”. He said the biggest challenge to the sheep industry’s survival was farmers ability, and willingness, to adapt to the regulatory changes imposed by the Federal Government. “The capacity of the sheep industry producers to change and be aware of what they can and can’t do is one of the biggest risks that were seen right throughout,” Mr Cooke said. He said the transition away from live sheep export was led by the next generation of farmers and growers who had met the challenge head on. “The issue of making sure we find enough shearers, or retain enough shearers, retain enough people to help manage appropriately — the enthusiasm is coming from the next generation as well, not those that are born and bred in a 400 horsepower tractor, but those that have a genuine interest in livestock,” Mr Cooke said. “It’s definitely adapting quite quickly. Managing risk is something that people need to start considering.”