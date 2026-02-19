The Kupsch family of Allanooka-based Black Tara Angus stud are proud to present a quality line-up of 20 Angus bulls at the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 5. They believe this year’s sale team are balanced throughout with the bulls showing exceptional muscle and thickness, along great depth of flank and body. Tara Limousin and Black Tara co-principal Brad Kupsch said the aim was to keep the muscle and type in their cattle, and this year was no exception. A highlight of the Angus team will be the first Black Tara bulls sired by record price-holder Coonamble Show Time S42, that sold for $106,000 in 2023. Seven Show Time S42 sons will be catalogued in the Black Tara line-up, including lot three, Black Tara Vindication V59, a young sire that Mr Kupsch believes will “catch the eye”. “The depth of body in the Show Time sons exemplifies our breeding objectives,” he said. “The thickness on him is unreal. He has a real presence about him, puppy dog quiet, exemplifies the thickness and muscle of his sire, and is backed by a powerful female in R50. “Show Time in general has become a breed improving sire, with daughters due to calf now that are nothing short of eye catching and stunning.” There is a spread of seven Show Time S42 sons available throughout the Black Tara listing, including the first four bulls into the ring. The Show Time S42 sons will be offered alongside progeny from other sires including S Rite Time, Paratrooper R2, Rembrandt, and Montana Elevation. A Montanna Elevation son, Black Tara Thunderstruck T44, topped the 2024 Gingin Bull Sale at $25,000, and they have presented well again in 2026. A new blood line is also on offer from the Limousin selection. Raven Sideshift S153 was purchased at the final Raven dispersal sale in South Australia in October 2022. “Shifty, as he is known on-farm, has certainly stamped his progeny with his thickset muscle pattern, and an excellent fat profile,” Mr Kupsch said. “The first four Limousins into the ring at Gingin in 2026 will be the Sideshift sons, with Lot 66 and 67 both offering homozygous polled hetrosis black genetic packages. “Tara Vader V57 is a really stylish bull, walks well and has a supreme Estimated Breeding Value package.” Mr Kupsch said V57’s half-brother Tara Vinny V18 was similar, but really doubled down on the limousin muscle pattern. “They both would have a fit in a stud or commercial program to stamp their progeny,” he said. All Tara bulls are freeze branded, sire and parent verified by DNA, Immune Ready-vaccinated including for infectious bovine rhinotracheitis. The bulls have been inspected for breeding soundness and morphology-tested through Imperial Bovine Breeding Services (via Just Genes) and ready for work. The Kupsch family offers Statewide delivery for their bulls purchased at the Gingin Bull Sale. For those that could not attend the stud’s farm open day, the Kupsch family welcomes inspections on farm by appointment before the sale.