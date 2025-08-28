Australian-funded workshops in Indonesia are boosting preventative protection of both nations’ livestock industries from foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases. It’s the latest phase of a partnership between Australia’s livestock export industry and Indonesia’s cattle producers after the vaccination of more than 400,000 imported and local animals. This has improved the biosecurity knowledge of hundreds of smallholder farmers and officials. Representatives of LiveCorp and Cattle Australia were in East Java last week to find out how the collaboration was delivering benefits. LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier said the work protected imported Australian cattle and local livelihoods. He said after the two diseases were detected in Indonesia in 2022, the livestock export industry identified the best way to support local control efforts. “This led to Australian Government grants to reimburse some vaccine costs, developed education materials and delivered capacity building workshops to smallholder farmers, government officials and animal health staff in communities,” Mr Collier said. “The success of the initial activities led to requests for expansion into other areas of Indonesia, including provinces which hold the bulk of Indonesian’s local herds, to help protect their breeds and the communities which rely on them. “ Mr Collier said the partnership was “delivering knowledge that would help generations to come”. Cattle Australia chief executive officer Will Evans said Indonesia was Australia’s largest live cattle market, a close neighbour, and an important regional ally. “Food security is high on the agenda for the Indonesian Government, and Australian cattle and meat products play a major role in supporting those aspirations,” he said. “Empowering local communities to recognise, manage and protect their animals against FMD and LSD will minimise further losses, boost efforts to rebuild livestock numbers, and support progress toward a greater level of self-sufficiency. “It’s also important for Australia’s biosecurity by slowing the spread of livestock diseases through Indonesia.” Mr Evans said the defence against the diseases would be invaluable in the progress of Australia’s own preparedness effort.