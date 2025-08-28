WA’s northernmost port has welcomed its first container shipment in more than a decade, a major milestone as Kununurra farmers prepare to export their first cotton bales in October. There were plenty of cheers at Wyndham Port when ANL container vessel MV Scion Mafalda berthed earlier this month, discharging 200 empty 40-foot domestic containers that had made the journey from Gladstone in Queensland. The vessel’s arrival sets the stage for the upcoming launch of cotton exports from the region, with local farmers and Kimberley Cotton Company planning to use the containers to export cotton bales for the first time in October. The milestone followed years of effort by Cambridge Gulf Limited — which operates Wyndham Port — and Kimberley Port Authority to put the framework in place to allow the port to both receive and send products in containerised shipments. CGL chief executive Tony Chafer said the vessel’s arrival was a sign of “big things to come” at the port, which is located 100km east of Kununurra and about 1000km from the nearest other ports at Darwin and Broome. “This is incredibly exciting for the port and local farmers . . . we have a history of agricultural trade from Wyndham and in recent years we have exported sugar, molasses and corn in bulk shipments,” he said. “But this is another commodity . . . and the fact it will be sent in containers is new. “Everyone is very excited, and a little nervous. For the growers, it is a new trade, and the shippers haven’t serviced this route before. “But for our crew and for the port, it is business as usual.” WA’s first cotton gin opened its doors earlier this month, with the $60 million project eliminating the need for local growers to transport raw product more than 3500km to Queensland for processing. They plan to start exporting cotton to China from Wyndham in October. Kimberley Ports Authority is now working to secure First Point of Entry status at Wyndham, which would enable businesses to import and export containerised goods without having to first transit through ports further away for quarantine purposes. The WA Government set aside $14 million in the March State Budget to help Kimberley Ports Authority build the new infrastructure required to receive and inspect containers and meet strict biosecurity and custom controls. Mr Chafer said conceptual designs for the upgrades were finalised this month, with KPA already having purchased a 40-foot container spreader and work expected to be complete in 2027. Other work includes constructing hardstand area with secure fencing, a wash down bay with drainage, and office space. Containers imported at Wyndham will need to be cleared at another First Point of Entry Port until the infrastructure and status are in place in 2027, with most likely to be cleared in Darwin first. Mr Chafer said the first point of entry status would enable the port to “bring other containerised items in” for agriculture, mining and other industries. WA Ports Minister Stephen Dawson, who is also the Minister for Kimberley, labelled the containers’ arrival an “exciting development”. “We are a step closer to seeing a fully-fledged cotton export industry,” he said. “This will open significant economic opportunities for the East Kimberley.” Few people would know Wyndham was once the second-biggest container port in WA, behind Fremantle, but containerised exports and imports stopped in the 1990s when it became more popular to drive freight in from Kununurra.