Australian beef exports at second-highest monthly volume

Australian cattle beef exports reached the second-highest monthly volume on record in October. The Bendigo Bank Agribusiness Monthly Commodity Update, released on November 11, revealed Australian beef exports continued to surge — sitting at 139,286 tonnes in October. Bendigo Bank agricultural analyst Tom Herbert said this represented a 7 per cent increase year-on-year. “It was also the second largest monthly export volume on record after July’s bombshell of 150,435 tonnes,” he said. “The key mover in October was Japan, which grew 18 per cent month-on-month, where Australian producers are now seeing prime access into this market. “The competition with the US into Japan has subsided and Aussie producers are seemingly reaping the benefits.” Mr Herbert said in terms of other markets, the US remained mostly stable at just more than 41,500 tonnes and China was modestly lower at 20,258 tonnes. “In some tariff news outside of the US for a change, Australia has now triggered the safeguard tariff on exports to South Korea,” he said. “The tariff is likely to translate into less traded to South Korea for the rest of this year as other opportunities appear more lucrative.” Mr Herbert said US beef exports had fallen year-to-date except for exports to South Korea. “The Korean safeguard tariff imposed on Aussie beef may prove beneficial for the US as South Korea buys more from them than Australia,” he said. “However, in totality, Australian producers are seeing more opportunities and have great supply available to trade on international markets than the US currently. “Australian beef exports are forecast to remain very strong for the remainder of this year as international demand from a range of countries is met by strong processing numbers.” Mr Herbert said national beef exports were a key watch questioning if the record October volume could be matched or surpassed this month.