The rapidly changing landscape of embryo transfer has led to the emergence of new providers with novel technologies in development, according to Swans Veterinarian Services co-owner Dr Enoch Bergman. “Up until 2016, most of the world’s bovine embryo production was derived from traditional MOET, or multiple ovulation and embryo transfer — a process that uses hormones to cause a donor cow to release multiple eggs which are then artificially inseminated,” he said. “This vivo-derived process is when the embryo develops inside the body versus in-vitro fertilisation — an embryo created in a lab. “In-vitro fertilisation has grown rapidly since accounting for more than three times as many embryos produced as compared to MOET presently worldwide..” Dr Bergman said IVF was not new in Australia, but it had grown slowly to date. “Recently, the emergence of new providers, some with novel new technologies in development, is changing the embryo transfer landscape rapidly,” he said. “My clients have been pushing our practice to help them to embrace the opportunities IVF has to offer. “The team at Nbryo has committed to working with us to assist in training our cattle vets to participate in their technology.” Dr Bergman said this would involve developing the skills to allow him and other vets at his practise to harvest oocytes and prepare them for transfer to Nbryo’s facility in Queensland for embryo production. He participated as an observer at Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud on November 5, where Nbryo technicians started the company’s world-first embryo multiplication technology. “I’m hoping my experience will help me to pick up the skills of ovum pick-up,” Dr Bergman said. “There are a number of Eastern States’ IVF companies and OPU technicians already collaborating with a number of WA businesses and studs. “By upskilling, we are hoping to give our own WA clients the additional flexibility to ensure their herds’ and our State’s genetics keep moving forward.”