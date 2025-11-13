Hancock Agriculture’s Wagyu wins world’s best fillet

Australian premium branded 2GR Wagyu beef, produced by Hancock Agriculture, has claimed the title of the world’s best grain-fed fillet at the World Steak Challenge awards held in London. This latest accolade for Hancock Agriculture, presented on November 10, followed an incredible haul of three gold medals and one silver at the World Steak Challenge judging event held in Amsterdam in September. Gold medals were presented to Hancock Prospecting chief executive officer Garry Korte at the awards night in London. Considered the Olympics of beef, the World Steak Challenge offers producers from around the world the opportunity to benchmark their products’ quality, breed credentials and processing standards against the best of the best on the global stage. Hancock Prospecting executive chair Gina Rinehart said her cattle management team had always known happy, healthy cattle produced the best beef. “Clearly, the world’s leading steak judges have agreed,” she said. “For more than a decade, our people have shown relentless dedication to ensuring our cattle are healthy, stress-less, and cared for to the highest standards, and the results clearly speak for themselves — best in the world.” Hancock Agriculture chief executive officer Adam Giles said the message to chefs and steak lovers was simple — “when you want the best steaks, choose 2GR Wagyu”. “It’s a matter of choosing beef that has been independently awarded on the world stage and comes from cattle that live in the best possible conditions,” he said. “We are delighted and honoured to have received the world’s best grain-fed fillet award, but our pursuit of perfection will not stop, and we look forward to continuing to deliver some of the world’s best beef to our customers in Australia and across the globe. “Launched in 2017, Hancock Agriculture’s 2GR is one of the world’s largest Wagyu producers and a leading exporter of premium Australian beef with a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and animal welfare.” Mr Giles said the 2GR brand had rapidly grown to become a world leader in the high-value, high-demand Wagyu market. “With one of the largest full-blood Wagyu herds globally, the company continues to expand its operations to meet increasing international demand for premium-quality Australian beef,” he said. “Our 2GR program used state-of-the-art selection technology such as DNA testing, advanced genomics, and elite breeding programs to ensure the best possible result. “Every step taken from genetics to grazing helps deliver on 2GR’s vision to be the world’s leading Wagyu producer.”