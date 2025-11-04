Australia’s beef industry has slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 per cent during the past 20 years while continuing to smash production goals — culminating in a record 2.75 million tonnes last financial year. The statistics were laid bare in the second annual Australian Beef Sustainability Framework update, which aims to take stock of and showcase progress towards industry’s five beef sustainability goals announced in 2023. This year’s report showcased what Australian Beef Sustainability Framework steering group chair Patrick Hutchinson said were record-breaking environmental achievements, strengthened market access and a clear road map for future sustainability leadership. Headline achievements included the beef industry reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 70.1 per cent since 2005, largely driven by carbon sequestration in the landscape on grazing land. It managed to do this while also producing a record 2.75Mt of beef in the 2024-25 financial year, well up on the prior record of 2.62 million tonnes set in the 2014-15 financial year. Beef exports to the United States were also up at 394,543 tonnes in 2024 from 245,849 tonnes in 2023 — an almost 60 per cent increase. Mr Hutchinson said the report sent a “clear signal” to retailers, investors and supply chain partners — that Australian beef was “leading the way in sustainable protein production with the evidence to back it up”. “This year’s update is more than a report card. It is a declaration of intent,” he said. “We are not just meeting expectations; we are setting them. From animal welfare to climate resilience, the Australian beef industry is proving that sustainability is not a cost. It is a competitive advantage. “We have shown the world that beef production can coexist with biodiversity, that emissions can be reduced without compromising profitability and that our self-funded sector can lead global conversations on fair and credible sustainability metrics.” Between 2022 and 2024, 98 per cent of cattle were processed through animal welfare facilities with independent accreditation. During that same period, the amount of solid waste sent to landfill reduced by 71.6 per cent. The report comes at a challenging time for industry, Mr Hutchinson said, with new mandatory climate-related financial disclosure rules coming into play in the 2026-27 financial year set to require large supply chains to report Scope 3 emissions. Mr Hutchinson said this would require industry to hone its focus on carbon accounting, despite the sector this year abandoning its plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. A review conducted by the Red Meat Advisory Council earlier this year found it was not achievable to meet the ambitious 2030 net-zero target announced by Meat and Livestock Australia in 2017 and adopted in 2019. “The future of beef sustainability lies in collaboration and credibility,” Mr Hutchinson said. “Retailers and investors want assurance, not anecdotes. That is why we are investing in traceability, science-based emissions reduction, and data-driven reporting. We are building a beef industry that is not only sustainable but investable.” Mr Hutchinson said despite ditching its net zero goal, the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework continued to align with global standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative and Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Global Goals. Alongside the goals and milestones achieved by the industry, the update also found that the feedlot sector faced heat-stress events as a result of prolonged summer temperatures and high humidity. Another challenge faced by producers was deteriorating security in the Middle East, causing logistical delays and issues along shipping routes for meat and live exports from Australia.