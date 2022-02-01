Australian Wool Network acquires S&C Livestock

Australian Wool Network has made another power move, expanding its livestock business after this week acquiring WA-based agency S&C Livestock.

AWN — which is one of the fastest-growing agribusinesses in Australia — announced the acquisition on Tuesday.

AWN livestock and property general manager Peter Weaver said S&C Livestock would now trade under the AWN banner, providing existing clients with access to a national network of livestock agents.

“We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Philip and Susan Petricevich through S&C Livestock into the AWN family,” Mr Weaver said.

“Phil is an excellent operator with extensive experience in the agency game.

“As an Australian-owned and independent agency, AWN is able to offer continuity of the level of service that Phil provides his clients, with all the additional benefits that come from working with a growing national agency.”

Mr Petricevich had an extensive career in cropping and livestock before founding S&C Livestock in 2016.

S&C Livestock primarily sells from Muchea Livestock Centre, as well as offering direct consignments to processors and live exports.

Mr Petricevich said he would continue servicing his clients with the added support of a national network of agents.

“When I first met with Peter Weaver and AWN’s managing director, John Colley, I was instantly impressed with their vision for the business and their passion for delivering the best results for their clients,” he said.

“I have been overwhelmed with the response from my clients so far to the news that I am joining AWN.

Camera Icon S&C Livestock founder and manager Phil Petricevich Credit: Supplied/AWN / AWN

“I have strong relationships with all my clients, and it really just confirms that you have made the right decision when they are backing you.”

With his 59th birthday approaching, Mr Petricevich said the time had come to consider the next chapter in life.

“When you get to my age, you start to look at what you’re going to do in terms of your retirement, and I’ve committed for three years for the business to transition the clients across,” he said.

“It gave us quite a bit of security for our future and to have the network of staff, it really takes a lot of pressure off Sue and I.

“It’s tough being a one man band.”

Mr Petricevich said he made the decision to sell after son Cameron left the business to pursue a career as a truck driver.

“Cam came on board when we started the business, but he’s always had a love of driving trucks and he decided in March 2021 that He wanted to go back to that,” he said.

“We started to think about employing someone, but then I met the guys from AWN and I was pretty impressed, and they made an approach.”

AWN was launched in 1999 as an Eastern States-based independent wool broker, but has rapidly expanded its livestock and property agency in recent years.

Australia’s biggest independent wool broker, it set up shop in WA in 2020 after leasing an 8000sqm site in Bibra Lake.

It remains Australian-owned and offers wool, livestock, and property services across the country.