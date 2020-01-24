Awards and accolades as WA Angus celebrates

A change of leadership and the naming of prestigious awards highlighted the WA Angus Committee general meeting on Monday at Claremont.

Outgoing committee chairman Mark Hattingh was pleased to hand over the two-year position to Liz Sudlow, of Northampton, while she gave up her vice-presidency role to Mark Muir, of Manjimup.

“The Angus breed has been very good to my family over many years and I now have the opportunity to give something back, so I’m more than happy to do that,” Mrs Sudlow said.

“I’m passionate about education and am pleased that WA Angus and our overarching organisation, Angus Australia, has such a focus on youth promotion.”

Mrs Sudlow said a leading example was WA Angus Committee sponsored Billi Marshall who recently attended the National Angus Youth Roundup in Toowoomba and won a cattle scholarship to New Zealand.

Mr Hattingh was also pleased to announce Shezanne Gibbs-Hooper, of Gwelup, as the recipient of the Strathtay Trophy for her promotional work in constructing WA Angus News, a biannual newsletter with a circulation of 1100.

“Since she has been at the helm as news co-ordinator, we have seen increased content which has directly promoted the breed,” Mr Hattingh said.

Making a special presentation, national Angus president Brad Gilmour announced an Angus Australia life membership to John Young, of Narrogin, who has devoted time to many important roles over the years.