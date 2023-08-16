Bannister Downs has the happiest and healthiest cows in WA, according to a new study measuring the vitamin and mineral profile of milk from dairies across the State to analyse the link between animal welfare and high-quality milk.

The 18-month probe — conducted by Murdoch University — examined the milk from six WA dairy farms including Bannister Downs Dairy, with the Northcliffe-based producers returning the highest level of B12 and ranking in the top two for calcium levels.

Bannister Downs milk was found to have high levels of key peptides such as lactoferrin — double that of the average lactoferrin levels in WA milk — beta-casein A2, monosaturated fatty acids, cow milk fat and a lower level of the undesirable saturated fatty acids.

The Northcliffe-based dairy is owned by WA’s richest woman Gina Rinehart and run in partnership with the Daubney family.

The investigation was spearheaded by Bannister Downs in conjunction with the Food Science and Nutrition Centre at Murdoch University, with the overarching goal to promote the role of milk in consumers’ diets.

Associate Professor Vicky Solah said farm management and herd behaviour played a major role in overall milk quality.

“I think the management of the farm is really important for all sorts of quality aspects,” Dr Solah said.

“Healthy cows produce a good product . . .and the cows there don’t produce a huge volume per day.”

Among Bannister Downs’ facilities one of only four of automatic milking rotaries in Australia enabling cows to be milked when ready.

The facility also includes an automatic feeding parlour and multiple massage brushes which the cows are frequently seen to enjoy.

The study kicked off with a focus on the protein profile of milks, assessing levels of vitamin B12, B2, calcium, and lactoferrin.

Bannister Downs achieved top results for nearly every protein category, with high levels of key peptides.

It also featured high levels of beta-casein A2, monosaturated fatty acids, cows milk fat and a lower level of saturated fatty acids.

Bannister Downs managing director Sue Daubney said the project began after people questioned what they were “doing differently”.

“We’ve been producing consumer milk for more than 18 years now,” she said.

“We’ve been aware that our milk is different, but not really sure why.

“First was to establish that it was different. . .through a quality matrix that gives a score to all of the different elements in the milk.

“The next question to answer is why, and it is wonderful to think that it could be because we’re doing the right thing.”

Dr Solah said said there was a “genuine concern for animal well-being” driven by both the Daubneys and Ms Rinehart.

“Also the understanding that they do low, slow pasteurisation, I think that’s also a good thing.”

Dr Solah said most dairies pasteurised at 72 to 80 degrees Celsius, while Bannister Downs pasteurised at 66.6C for five minutes.

Researchers are now delving into the vitamin and mineral profile of the milks, and including brands from the eastern states.

A full report into the study will be made available once the next stage is complete.

The business partnership between the Daubney family and Ms Rinehart almost spans a decade, with significant investment in the dairy’s new creamery facility.