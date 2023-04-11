Three of WA’s feedlot industry’s brightest stars have been recognised for their contribution to the important sector.

Feedlot worker Keely Williams, university professor Graham Gardner, and feedlot mechanic Bruce Wilson, were all acknowledged at the Advanced Feeds Beef Connections Dinner at The Vines Resort in the Swan Valley on March 30.

The dinner heralded the end of the two-day, biennial WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef Conference, which brought together more than 250 people from across the lotfeeding supply chain for knowledge sharing and socialising.

Ms Williams took out the inaugural WALFA Ambassador Award, and will represent WA on an all-expenses paid trip to the Australian Lotfeeders Association’s SmartBeef event in Tamworth in October.

Ms Williams works as the head of the feed mill at the Cullalla feedlot near Gingin — a role she said was challenging and rewarding.

Part of her role includes ensuring cattle have enough feed and adequate nutrition, and taking everything in her stride from her “love of animals”.

“Cullalla offers me some awesome opportunities and it was fantastic to visit Harvest Road’s Koojan Downs feeding facility today,” she said.

“I am hoping I can bring back some practical knowledge from SmartBeef to share with WA’s lotfeeders.”

She finished an agricultural science degree at Murdoch University in March last year.

“I enjoy the networking side of agriculture speaking to producers on paddock to plate issues,” Ms Williams said.

“Mum was off the farm and instilled a passion in me for the land and farming and my dad has a very strong work ethic as a businessman, we share a wonderful family connection.”

Camera Icon Cataby-based Cullalla feedlot employee Keeley Williams, was the inaugural WA Lot Feeders Association Feedlot Ambassador Award winner. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

WALFA president Todd Fotheringhame said Ms Williams was awarded the highest points total from a questionnaire and an interview with a panel of four association members, taking the title from a field of five entrants.

Camera Icon Finalist in the inaugural WA Lot Feeders Association Feedlot Ambassador Awards were Luke Reilly, who works at the Denninup Vale feedlot in Hyden, Ben Galvin, who works at Harvest Road's Koojan Downs feeding facility in Moora, and Keeley Williams, from the Cullalla feedlot in Cataby. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Other finalists included Ben Galvin (Koojan Downs) and Luke Reilly (Denninup Vale).

Prof. Gardner, of Murdoch University, took out the WALFA Researcher Award, scooping the prize against his colleagues Murdoch University associate professors David Miller and Teresa Collins.

WALFA committee member Ivan Rogers, he said it had been a hard contest to judge as all three finalists were all “just so good”.

Camera Icon WA Lot Feeders Association president Todd Fotheringhame with Murdoch University professor Graham Gardner who was awarded the WALFA Researcher Award. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Rogers said Prof. Gardner’s research was focused on the impact of selection for growth, leanness and eating quality in cattle, sheep and pork.

“He also is the lead in the Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies Project and will present seven years of work to the Australian Meat Industries, Language and Standards committee for endorsement,” he said.

Prof Gardner said after seven years of hard work, he finally delivered his research at the end of March.

“We are measuring it better, keep an eye out for cattle devices in abattoirs giving you better trait measurements for the animals that you are delivering,” he said.

Kyalgh Cattle feedlot mechanic Mr Wilson won the WALFA Innovator Award for creating a jig related to hanging gates.

The WALFA Innovator Award was presented by Queensland-based Integrated Animal Production nutritionist Rob Lawrence who encouraged more participation in the future.

Camera Icon The gate jig, pictured, invented by Kylagh Cattle mechanic Bruce Wilson won the WALFA Invention Award. Credit: Nick Rogers / Countryman

“The award was won via a solution related to hanging gates,” Mr Lawrence said.

“It was a jig made to improve the ease of hanging the gate and setting the level of the gate while also reducing the labour requirement.”

Camera Icon Nick Rogers accepted the award on behalf of Kylagh Cattle mechanic Bruce Wilson, who was nominated for his gate jig invention. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Accepting the award on behalf of Kylagh Cattle feedlot mechanic Bruce Wilson was feedlot manager Nick Rogers.

He said Mr Wilson was an old school mechanic that came up with a “heap of things that saved a lot of time”.

WALFA AWARD WINNERS

WALFA Ambassador Awards

Winner: Keeley Williams

Finalist: Ben Galvin

Finalist: Luke Reilly

WALFA Researcher Awards

Winner: Graham Gardner

Finalist: David Miller

Finalist: Teresa Collins.

WALFA Innovator Awards

Winner: Bruce Wilson