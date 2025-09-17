Agora Livestock was built on the simple belief that buyers and sellers of livestock should be able to find one another. That in today’s technology-driven society, buyers and sellers shouldn’t be limited to yesterday’s saleyard prices to make tomorrow’s decisions. Sellers should be able to find out who wants to buy their livestock and buyers should be able to find people who have the livestock they want to buy. We believe buyers and sellers should decide who they deal with, not someone else. Agora Livestock doesn’t buy, sell or trade livestock and we aren’t a livestock agency. And this independence has been critical to our position in the market. It’s our independence that has allowed us to earn the trust of over 12,000 producers and 100 livestock buyers and has driven the product to where it is today. We don’t force buyers and sellers to change how they do business but instead, equip them with the tools to make better-informed decisions and access more markets. Agora Livestock’s platform is new but the management’s team experience is not. Founded in 2018, it has evolved from a simple service that shared livestock prices, to a platform providing price discovery, market access and supply chain efficiency for Australia’s livestock buyers, sellers and agents. Outlook Agora livestock have varying feeder lamb requirements Spot prices available October to January 2026. Pricing for trade sheep and lamb currently experiencing price caution. Breeding ewes’ interest to rise. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers for the summer period. WA processor prices Old-season trade lambs: $9.80/kg cwt. New-season trade lambs: $10.20 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $8.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbreed feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.60. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4.20. Merino lamb (36kg): $4.20. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.50. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or call Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.