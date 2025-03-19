WA sheep and heavier lamb prices have been enduring a bit of pressure this week due to the limited capacity in the local market. However, east coast demand for lighter lambs remains strong and is supporting the market. WA-based forward contracts are also now available for May to July and the prices indicate that there is value in feeding and selling locally. If you would like to know what forward contracts are currently available — contact Agora on 1300 812 345. On the east coast, lamb prices have eased, and mutton prices have firmed from processors, however, feedlot activity suggests this might also be a short-term correction. Goat prices are unchanged with NSW at $2.70 hot score carcase weight and WA at $2.90. Live export markets have been moderately active with prices easing from last month but still well supported. Feeder steers delivered early April are bid $3.20 (ex-Queensland). If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Current WA feeder lamb bids on Agora: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.10. Merino lambs: minimum 40kg, $2.80. Shedder lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.10. To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.