Australian Wool Innovation’s new chair George Millington says the future of wool as a profitable, sustainable industry depends on growers stepping up, selling their stories, and having their say, not just “throwing rocks from the sidelines”. Many know Mr Millington as the owner and manager of South Australia-based Collinsville Merino Stud. More still know him as a straight talker. Mr Millington was right at home on a recent episode of AWI’s podcast The Yarn, where he outlined several key priorities for his time in the chair. Drawing on his background in finance, corporate governance and business growth, Mr Millington said wool was increasingly competing with other farming enterprises — a “battle of acres”, as he put it on The Yarn — and growers would not always choose to run sheep. Keeping wool on the farm, he said, depended on it remaining a “viable proposition”. Budget-wise, Mr Millington hopes to achieve this through continuing the longstanding 60-40 split between marketing, and research and development, a split that he said he feels the industry is comfortable with. However, he would like to increase the amount of consultation happening, and would like to see more growers involving themselves in strategy and investment decisions. “Every person who sells wool in Australia, we collect a levy, right,” Mr Millington said. “It’s our money. I pay levies. You pay levies. “It’s critical that growers help guide how that money is spent”. Mr Millington said growers can do this by being more involved in the Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel. “Actually come along and get involved and have a say, rather than throwing rocks from the sidelines, because it’s a really good process,” he said. Mr Millington is also keen for growers to embrace the Australian Wool Traceability Hub, that helps growers to “sell their story” — a story that goes beyond the fibre, and shows the environmental and social commitment that farmers are making. During the podcast, Mr Millington commented on the governance changes afoot at the AWI. Mr Millington has replaced outgoing chair Jock Laurie, due to rules governing that directors can only remain for 10 years. AWI chief executive John Roberts has also stepped down after his 10 years, with the search for a new chief executive under way. Mr Millington told The Yarn that with the “changing of the guard”, he’s looking forward to a new era. All the same, the new chair praised outgoing chairman Mr Laurie for improving relationships with bodies like Australian Wool Exchange and Australian Wool Testing Authority. The Yarn questioned Mr Millington on where he sits on a blue sky project — the flystrike vaccine. “Private enterprise won’t take on the ‘high-risk, high-reward’ nature of the project,” he said. “Excitingly, breakthroughs in fly genome mapping and nanotechnology means that they can keep working towards a successful vaccine in 2026 — something I’m very keen to do, as it would effectively render the controversial practice of mulesing obsolete”. Regarding the mulesing issue, Mr Millington made it clear that as a research and development corporation, AWI can’t get involved in policy decisions. He said that the global market will dictate the future for unmulesed wool — and brands must be willing to pay the premium in order to incentivise farmers to change their models. He said AWI will continue to support every woolgrower in their legal production models — including mulesing which he labelled a “essential animal husbandry technique”. “That’s fine. That’s legal. We will 100 per cent support them in that,” he said. “There are also people who choose to take advantage of the non-mules market. That’s absolutely fine, too. We’re 100 per cent supportive of that, too. “We’re there to provide information and feedback from early stage processes and from brands, which we do, to every grower in Australia, and we will be supportive of every grower. “Whilst I am here, we will not be leaving any grower behind.”