The Hasleby family of Biara Santa Gertrudis stud in Northampton will up the ante at their 18th annual on-property sale on April 11 at 1pm, by stacking the catalogue with homozygous polled bulls.

The sale line-up of 111 Santa Gertrudis bulls will include 58 double polled sires, plus four Sangus bulls, 10 Santa Gertrudis heifers and five Sangus heifers.

The extra double poll offering comes after a 10 year-long breeding program.

Biara co-principal Glenn Hasleby said Biara was believed to be the only stud in Australia that aimed at a 100 per cent polled herd.

This year, Biara will mate 10 PP sires, from three leading Queensland studs and Biara homebreds, to 500 Santa breeders.

“Our sale catalogue represents three new sires,” Mr Hasleby said.

“Rosevale Nautical (PP) is a moderate framed, dark coated bull with a perfect sheath — he is particularly easy doing, staying fat all year despite mated to 50 plus cows twice a year — he has 23 bulls in the sale.

“Rosevale Ontario (PP) is a thick set, early maturing type that was used over heifers in his first year with pleasing results — his calves are typically carbon copies — Ontario has 12 bulls in the sale.

“Gyranda Proverb (PP) is a moderate framed, meaty, dark coated bull that packs a punch — his weaners are consistently up the top of the weights at weaning to suit WA markets — Prover has 22 bulls in the sale.”

Last year, Biara purchased Eidsvold Station Stanley (PP), a sire with a great mix of fertility and growth figures, plus a clean sheath and sirey outlook.

“Stanley remained in Queensland, enjoying a season in the Rosevale herd,” Mr Hasleby said.

“Homebred sire Biara 1118 (PP) was retained for stud duties as the pick of 2021 — this big-bodied, soft, easy-doing bull is in the top one per cent for all growth figures and had a morphology of 89 per cent — he has the capacity to be a dominate sire.”

Offered as lot 3, Mr Hasleby said Biara 1157 (PP) was a dark, sleek coated tropical bull that displayed plenty of Santa character and looseness while retaining a great sheath — a typical bull from Rosevale Nautical (PP) heritage.

“Biara 1095 (PP), offered as lot 7, is sired by Rosevale Ontario (PP) — a stand-out from birth, this top sale bull has a dark, sleek coat with brilliant growth rates and will appeal to the stud buyer — his morphology was 90 per cent,” he said.

“Biara 1182 (PP) by sire Gyranda Proverb (PP) is a moderate framed bull that hits home — he is as thick as a brick and has EBVs in the top one per cent for growth, plus good EMA and fats — he also boasts a great sheath and a very quiet temperament and would suit all markets.

“Biara 1062 (PS) is sired by Rosevale Nautical and offered as lot 5 — he is a big, deep, soft bull that has stud sire written all over him — his growth EBVs and fats are in the top 10 per cent — he always weighed heavy.

All Biara bulls will be offered via the new ImmuneReady scheme — vaccinated for 7 in 1, vibrio, pest and IBR.

In addition, all bulls have been horn/poll tested, semen morphology tested and EMA, IMF, Rib and Rump scanned at 450 days.

Inspections are welcome at any time.

The team at Biara encourage pre-sale inspections to view the bulls in their own environment.

To book an appointment, contact Glenn Hasleby 0438 341 812 or John Hasleby 0438 341 027.