The Torrisi family’s Black Market Angus Bull Sale resulted in a record sale price of $47,000 with stud interest securing the first Millah Murrah Rolls Royce R275 son to be offered in WA. The sale, held on February 26 and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 46 bulls with 40 sold for an average price of $8663/head, down $337 on last year when 38 bulls sold for an average of $9000. Black Market Angus stud principal Paul Torrisi said the sale had a solid result in a challenging bull-selling market. “There are plenty of Angus sires available Statewide this year, so it was pleasing to achieve an average and clearance similar to last year’s result,” he said. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Austin Gerhardy said the sale had “overall great support” with return buyers and some new faces. “The first son of Millah Murrah Rolls Royce to be offered in WA sold for an outstanding result for the sale’s record top-price of $47,000,” he said. The May 2023-drop bull, Cherylton Rolls Royce U713, was secured by Albany-based Ballawinna Angus stud partners Doug Johnston and Mick Pratt, who were first-time buyers at the sale. Mr Pratt said the bull represented outcross genetics for Ballawinna and would be used as a live backup to the stud’s AI and ET programs. “I liked his pedigree and longevity on the maternal breeding line,” he said. The 772kg bull was sold with 100 straws retained and was described as stud sire potential with strong maternal pedigree that included a long line of donors. Mr Torrisi said he was delighted to achieve a new sale record with Rolls Royce U713, offered as lot 3 and selling to Ballawina Angus stud for $47,000. “Our previous record was $44K set in 2023 for a bull that sold in partnership to Allegria Park Angus stud and WJ & FJ Graham at Esperance,” he said. “It was really satisfying to have U713 fully appreciated as he is one of those special bulls that don’t come around that often. “Thanks also to underbidders including Wayne Tapscott of Waymu Farms.” The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Cherylton Rembrandt U740 sold to Nannup-based Gary Dickson, who trades as GL & RK Dickson. This “stylish” May 2023 drop bull weighed in at 814kg and recorded in the top 10 per cent for EBV growth including +63, +111, and +148 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. The $12,500 third top-priced bull, Black Market Desantis U116, sold to Kane Wetherell, who was representing Hampden Farms in Donnybrook. Mr Wetherell said Hampden Farms was “just getting into Angus” and he selected U116 for its overall correctness. The catalogue offered a variety of genetics including an AI-bred son of Millah Murrah Quixote 096 in lot one, Black Market Quixote U025 that sold for $12,000 to Esperance account Forward Plains. The February 2023-drop bull recorded positive EBV fats including a rump of +2.0 and came with excellent calving ease credentials. Another BM Desantis S013 son sold for $10,000 to Donnybrook account MJ Wringe & Son — the bull, BM U136, measured in the top 20 per cent for calving ease, gestation length, 400 and 600-day weights, milk, scrotal and docility. The June 2023-drop 732kg bull with a low birthweight (+2.9) was described as a short gestation (-7.9) sire suitable for both cow and heifer joining. Mr Torrisi said Black Market Angus had formed an alliance with Donnybrook-based Cherylton Farms to provide clients access to an enhanced selection of Angus genetics. Under the arrangement, Mr Torrisi would assume the role of Cherylton stud manager and take ownership of the Cherylton bulls in addition to running his family’s Black Market stud. “The new alliance with Cherylton was an obvious success at our sale and our clients made the most of it by having access to an expanded range of genetics,” he said. BLACK MARKET ANGUS SALE Offered: 46 Sold: 40 Top price: $47,000 Average: $8663