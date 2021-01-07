Narrikup cattleman Warren Forbes, of Dundeal Holdings, is feeling “cautiously optimistic” ahead of the annual breeders’ sale at Mt Barker Regional Saleyards.

A regular supplier of PTIC Angus heifers, Mr Forbes will offer 280 head at Tuesday’s Great Southern Blue Ribbon Breeders sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock.

“Considering the late start to the season, the heifers have come through very well,” he said. “Our expectations of the sale are cautiously optimistic ... every sale is different.”

Mr Forbes said two years ago he was battling to average $1500 for mated heifers, but in early December he sold 10-month-old calves for more money.

“I think we will see good prices for a while but not as extreme as they are at the current time,” he said.

Mr Forbes, who runs a herd of 120 Angus breeders and buys weaner heifers from various suppliers, said cattle were much dearer to buy-in.

“We are offering 50 PTIC Angus heifers at 30 months of age, all sired by Coonamble Angus bulls,” he said.

“The balance of 230 head are 20 to 24 months of age and both lines are due to calve from February 26 to April 30.”

Mr Forbes said the heifers had been pregnancy tested twice — with the first test above 90 per cent and the second test set to be completed yesterday.

Nutrien Livestock southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said the complex would offer 1100 head of heifers at the Blue Ribbon Breeders sale on January 12.

“The line-up is exceptional and will offer producers an opportunity to acquire quality females bred from reputable cattle herds in the Great Southern and Esperance regions,” he said. “The sale will also feature a few dispersal female offerings. These include two Angus herd dispersal from the Creedon family, at Pleasant Valley Pastoral Company in Dalyup and the Fletcher family, at Jerdacuttup.”

Mr Pumphrey said after the breeders’ sale, the Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeders Bull Sale would take place with a line-up of 52 bulls from seven vendors and represent both British and European beef breeds.

“The offering is outstanding,” he said.