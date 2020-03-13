Carenda bull tops $6500 after confident bidding

The Kitchen family of Carenda Angus stud, at Katanning, hosted their annual on-property bull sale last week on Tuesday which featured a top price of $6500.

Stud co-principals Matt Daniegh and Flo Kitchen offered 26 bulls, with seven sold for an average price of $4357, while of the 28 heifers, eight sold for an average price of $1200.

“We knew it was going to be a tough sale, with seasonal conditions being so dry,” Mr Kitchen said.

“But we were certainly pleased to have support from repeat and new buyers.

“The line-up of bulls from our home-bred sires stood up well this year and we look forward to introducing new genetics next year.”

Topping the sale, Carenda Playa P46 was secured by the Venables family, of Yarloop.

Fred Venables, a 20-year Angus commercial breeder, said the bull was selected for his all-round quality.

“He’s a beauty,” Mr Venables said.

“We will use the bull over heifers and cows in our 220-head Angus herd which we are building up numbers.”

Carenda Playa P46, sired by Carenda Prophet M9, weighed in at 822kg and recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +50, +88 and +117 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights.

The under-bidder on the sale-topper were new buyers Eric Walmsley and his son Jacob, of Coolup. The Walmsleys secured three bulls to take back to their 175-head commercial Angus herd.

“We were impressed with the frames of the Carenda bulls,” Eric said.

“We selected two bulls to work over cows and one heifer bull.

“All three are well suited to our requirements.” The Walmsleys’ first bull was sired by Kansas Aberdeen F84, while the other bulls were by Carenda Prophet M9.

Also buying a first Carenda bull was Matt Della Gola, of Tonebridge Grazing.

He paid $4000 via phone link-up with Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer, who secured Carenda P78 on behalf of the client.

“We will put the bull’s outcross genetics to work to produce replacement heifers in our commercial herd,” Mr Della Gola said.

Eight heifers were secured by Dumbleyung producers TS Dawson & Co, for an average price of $1200/head.