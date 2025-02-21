Coomberdale-based Cookalabi Angus Stud will offer 12 well-bred bulls at the 37th annual Gingin multibreed bull sale on March 6. The stud, run by the Topham family for more than 60 years, has been a member of the Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association since it first hosted the sale in 1989. Stud co-principal David Topham said the Cookalabi sale bulls would be presented well as an even line-up with good temperaments and sound structure. “Over the years, we have placed a strong emphasis on fertility and milk production in our stud females, as well as ease-of-calving and good feet,” he said. The Cookalabi stud has been recording with Angus Breedplan since the early 1980s. “This year’s bulls have a full complement of Estimated Breeding Values including docility — measured for many years,” Mr Topham said. “All the sale bulls have recorded positive EBVs for this trait. “They will feature three to four generations of proven WA pedigree.” Mr Topham said the stud’s line-up was testament to the results being achieved by the good work of WA Angus breeders. He said a stand-out sale bull was Cookalabi U34, offered as lot 51, with EBVs of +4.5 for birthweight, +60 for 200-day growth, +102 for 400-day growth, and +132 for 600-day growth, +21 for milk and +6.6 for EMA. “This bull also has a docility EBV of +41, top 3 per cent of the Angus breed,” Mr Topham said. High ranking bull Cookalabi U39, lot 54, recorded EBVs of +60, +97 and +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, and a docility of +39 and +22 for milk. All Cookalabi sale bulls have tested negative for BVDV and are immune-ready and vaccinated for clostridial and reproductive diseases. Contact Mr Topham on 9651 8015.