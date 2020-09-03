Search
thewest.com.au

Dozer’s death has Knickers mooving up

Shannon VerhagenCountryman
Myalup cattle farmer Geoff Pearson with the huge standout Knickers who stands high above his flockmates.
Camera IconMyalup cattle farmer Geoff Pearson with the huge standout Knickers who stands high above his flockmates. Credit: Sharon Smith

WA’s unofficial tallest steer Knickers, who shot to fame in 2018 for his larger-than-life size, could very well be ‘mooving’ into the record books following the death of a Canadian steer whose owners claimed rivalled his size.

The Holstein Friesian stands 194cm tall and tips the scales at 1400kg, towering over the cattle he shares his Myalup pastures with.

In a Facebook post last week, Kismet Creek Farm announced the sad news that bovine behemoth Dozer, who they said was 6 feet 5inches to Knickers’ 6 feet 4 inches, had moved on to greener pastures at seven-years-old.

It could mean Knickers is the tallest living steer in the world.

His owner, third-generation farmer Geoff Pearson, said while they knew Knickers was noteworthy, they had never made it official.

“The Guinness World Records and Ripley’s contacted us back when he first gained stardom, but we haven’t pursued it,” he said. “He’s getting older, but he definitely hasn’t shrunk or gotten lighter.”

A Dumbleyung steer by the name of Norman is believed to be heavier than Knickers, but not as tall.

