A “pick of the day” Merino ram sold to the top of $10,000 at the Sprigg family’s East Strathglen Merino and Poll Merino stud as part of their 33rd on-property two-tooth ram sale at Tambellup.

Overall, the sale conducted by Elders offered 167 rams, with 154 selling for an average price of $2169, down $290/head on last year when 157 rams sold for an average price of $2459.

Of the 122 Merino rams offered, 115 sold for an average price of $2151, while the 45 Poll Merino rams offered resulted in 39 selling to a top of $8500 and average price of $2224.

Camera Icon Woodanilling woolgrower Damian Shackley was the successful bidder on the $10,000 top-priced Merino ram. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $10,000 top-priced Merino ram as offered from pen three was bought by the Shackley family of Woodanilling, who have been repeat buyers on one top ram every five years or so to replenish their own flock ram breeding program.

Damian Shackley, who trades as Barry Shackley & Co, said his top pick had beautiful quality wool that would add excellent fleece traits to his family’s commercial flock.

The East Strathglen 17.9 micron Merino M60114, sired by ES Mundy, came with a 2.7 standard deviation and a 15.3 coefficient of variation.

Camera Icon With the $8500 top-priced Poll Merino ram, was East Strathglen stud co-principal Rowland Sprigg, of Tambellup, buyers Gerald and Murray Saunders, of Narrogin, and Elders auctioneer Nathan King. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $8500 top-priced Poll Merino ram M60136, sired by ES Trump, was secured by the Saunders family of Narrogin, who are long-time repeat buyers.

Murray Saunders said the 19.8 micron Poll ram had free-growing stylish wool on a wide-bodied frame.

“We will use him in our nucleus flock of 450 ewes to breed flock rams for our 3300 self-replacing commercial breeders,” he said.

A stud purchase came from pen 16 — ES M60137 when the Jackson family of Overton Poll Merino stud in Kojonup, secured the 19.1 micron Poll Merino ram for $7000.

Neil Jackson said the ram had “flawless structure” and was good on his feet and had a good muzzle and soft handling wool.

Buying both Merino and Poll Merino rams off the top-line, account ST VM Joy of Lower King secured a Poll for $5250 and two Merinos for $5000 and $4750.

Volume buys came from the O’Keeffe family of Gnowangerup, who secured 22 rams to a top of $3600 and average price of $1909, all to run-in their commercial flock of 5000 breeders, with Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay bidding on their behalf.

“I was selecting for white wools and good body shape with plenty of depth in the flank,” Mr McKay said.

Camera Icon East Strathglen stud co-principal Rohan Sprigg, of Tambellup, and volume buyer Phil Horrock, of Cranbrook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Cranbrook woolgrower Phil Horrock secured 16 rams to a top of $3500 and average price of $1881.

As a 10-year repeat buyer, Mr Horrock said he was selecting for “big bodies and heavy cutting wool”.

Camera Icon With the charity ram that raised $3100 for breast cancer research, was Elders auctioneer James Culleton, buyer Chad Sounness, of Jerramungup, East Strathglen stud co-principals Elizabeth and Rohan Sprigg, of Tambellup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Sprigg family offered a charity ram which raised $3100 for breast cancer research when Chad Sounness, who trades as Rathmhor Farming in Jerramungup, stepped up to the plate to secure the special Merino.

“My family has been at the sale for more than 30 years and this was a great opportunity to support this initiative,” he said.

“Everyone is affected by this disease.

“My appreciation goes to the Spriggs for donating the proceeds for such a worthy cause.”

Mr Sounness said the ram would go to work in his family’s 1000 self-replacing flock, soundly knowing how it generated important funding to aid in the care and health of people who were affected by breast cancer.

East Strathglen stud co-principal Elizabeth Sprigg said her family was pleased to support breast cancer research.

“We have had many friends affected by this disease,” she said.

East Strathglen stud co-principal Rohan Sprigg said the top-line of rams sold for very strong values.

“We had a few absent long-time repeat buyers, but overall we were pleased with all the loyal clients that secured their ram requirements,” he said.