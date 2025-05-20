Australia has cemented its position as the world’s leading goatmeat exporter with farmers tripling production during the past five years.

An increasing flock size, more processing capacity and increased global demand have all played a part in the value of Australia’s goat exports soaring a record $354 million in 2024.

Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Michael Crowley said the industry was experiencing a perfect storm of good seasonal conditions and increased global demand.

“Australia has tripled goatmeat production since 2020 and also set a new benchmark for global supply,” Mr Crowley said.

“Our goatmeat is highly regarded for its quality and sustainability credentials which are resonating strongly with buyers and consumers worldwide.

“The increased supply, together with the expansion of goat-specific processing plants, has improved the availability and consistency of Australian goat meat, boosting buyers’ confidence to grow imports of Australian goatmeat.”

Australian goatmeat production and exports have experienced a sudden surge, with a record 54,017 tonnes carcase weight produced in Australia last year — up 47 per cent on 2023.

Nearly all of that was exported, with exports surging more than 50 per cent last year to more than 51,000 tonnes carcase weight — worth $354 million.

Australia accounts for 55 per cent of global goatmeat exports by volume, far ahead of competitors such as Kenya and Ethiopia, which represent 22 per cent and 13 per cent respectively of the global export market.

However, it represents less than one per cent of global goatmeat production — with China, India and Pakistan leading the charge.

Australia’s growth has been driven by favourable seasonal conditions in key production areas leading to a rapid increase in flock size, and the expansion of processing capacity, with total goat slaughter in Australia rising 41 per cent to 3.4 million head in 2024.

The US is Australia’s biggest customer, importing more than 27,500t of goatmeat last year, up 90 per cent.

Mr Crowley said demand was growing in ethnically-diverse cities, particularly in the east and west coasts of the US.

South Korea has also emerged as a major market, importing a record 8638t — up 44 per cent — on the 2023 figures.

Chinese imports dipped year-on-year but the Asian supernation remains Australia’s third-biggest goatmeat customer, taking more than 5100t in 2024.

Caribbean countries Trinidad and Tobago also imported more than 2000 tonnes.

While international demand was climbing, Mr Crowley said goatmeat remained “less prevalent” in Australian meals.

Only about five per cent of goatmeat produced in Australia remains on-shore for domestic consumption.

However, Mr Crowley said there had been a “long, steady upward trend” in the average number of goatmeat serves in recent years.

Meat and Livestock Australia hopes to boost awareness of goatmeat through its domestic consumer campaigns, including its Melbourne Goat Trail.

Now in its second year, the campaign highlights goatmeat’s versatility and flavour across various cuisines, supported by celebrity chef Sarah Tiong.