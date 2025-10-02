A Tambellup-bred Merino ram sold to the top price of $8200 at the Sprigg family’s 36th Two-Tooth Ram Sale where values increased in-line with the upward wool market. The sale, conducted by Elders on September 26, offered a total of 133 Merino and Poll Merino rams that resulted in 121 sold for an average price of $1476. This was up $235/head on last year when 123 rams sold to a top of $6800 and average price of $1241. Elders Cranbrook livestock agent Clark Skinner said the “improved sale” was on par with the improved wool market which created more spirited bidding as compared to last year. The sale topper, East Strathglen tag 328 and offered as lot three, was secured by repeat buyer Daniel Patterson of Redwoood Enterprises in Gnowangerup. Mr Patterson, who ensured his bid was successful on his one and only top pick, said the ram was visually very correct with a strong head and muzzle to complement its long body with plenty of depth. “He will go over a group of select ewes in our nucleus of 400 breeders to produce flock rams for our 3800 commercial flock,” he said. “I am very pleased that the wool market spiked this week, just hope it will find a fair plateau and remain consistent.” East Strathglen studmaster Rohan Sprigg said the 20.8-micron top-priced ram was produced from the stud’s Glendonald family. He said he appreciated the interest in the top line-up of rams that Elders auctioneer Nathan King described as having “some of the best wools in WA”. Repeat buying account Cristinelli Grazing Co in Tambellup were active securing five Merino rams at the top end to a top of $5200 and average price of $$2820. Repeat buyer Lindsay Box of Northampton, whose family has been securing East Strathglen rams for 40 years, secured the $5000 top-priced Poll Merino ram – East Strathglen tag 185 offered as lot 22. Mr Box said the 19.7 micron plain-bodied ram had the “best wool in the shed” and would be put to work in a nucleus of 140 specially selected ewes to breed flock rams for his family’s 2200 head commercial flock. “This season, we marked 100 per cent in our lambing percentages,” he said. New buyer Brett Martin, who trades as DC Martin & Co in Wickepin, secured four rams to a top of $2200 and average price of $1850. Kojonup woolgrower Raymond Noonan, who trades as Jameric Grazing, secured six rams throughout the catalogue to a top of $2700 for a Merino and an average price of $1583. “I was selecting for big frames and good white wool types that were free growing,” he said. Volume buyer Barry McLeod, who trades as Subasio Downs in Gnowellen, secured a total of 20 rams to a top of $2500 and average price of $1325. “Wool is on the move and stock prices are good – we are increasing our Merino numbers to 5000 breeders, up 1000 on last season,” he said. “I am confident the new wool market price level will maintain for another two years.” The O’Keeffe family secured 12 rams through Elders Gnowangerup livestock agent Russell McKay to a top of $2200 and average price of $1442.