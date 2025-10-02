The Mullan family of Eastville Park Merino and Poll Merino stud have completed their first hat-trick in one of Australia’s most prestigious judging rings, scooping the Perth Royal Show’s supreme sash after two other major competitions this year. The Perth Royal Show Fleece Sheep — Merino and Poll Merino Competition, held on September 27-28 at the Claremont Showgrounds, was also memorable as it aligned with last week’s much-awaited wool market price rise. Eastville Park stud co-principal Grantly Mullan said he was humbled by his family’s entry — a medium wool Merino ram that previously won supreme exhibit at this year’s Wagin Woolorama and again at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo at Katanning. “There have been a few sets of eyes on him, it takes a lot to win both the first competition and the last one at the Perth Royal Show,” he said. “To achieve this, the sheep must keep growing and hold its whiteness in the wool. “I’m incredibly honoured, it’s not easy — a ram or ewe going for multiple season top awards could easily faulter.” Mr Mullan said the ram was sired by his family’s Quailerup West sire named Champ. “We selected Champ for sire duties due to his very well nourished white and bright wool and his deep body,” he said. “We believe Champ’s son was an improvement on its sire’s good productive traits. “This was validated even more so at the Perth Royal Show with its ability to hold at 20-micron and cut a lot of wool because of his good depth of flank.” Mr Mullan said progeny from this supreme champion title holder would carry a white and bright nourished fleece that would withstand any high rainfall environment “And also, with the wool prices going up, the commercial producer still needs to focus on how much wool they are cutting,” he said. “If their ewes are only cutting 5kg or 6kg instead of 7kg to 8kg, they would be missing out on farm-gate returns. “I believe the judges went for our ram because his progeny will cut the larger fleece weight at 20 microns or lower.” Perth Royal Show medium wool judge Anthony Frost, who runs the Thalabah Merino and Poll Merino stud located at Laggan in NSW, said the Eastville Park Merino ram was exceptional carrying “that amount of wool fleece that remained white”. Mr Frost was accompanied by his son, Sam Frost, 14, who took on his first associate judge role at the show. Sam was well-spoken with detailed critiques throughout the competition, with organisers more than willing to have him return to have another go. Also intrigued with WA’s woolly sheep on show was strong wool judge Charlie Brumpton who runs the Jumbuck Poll Merino stud located at Mitchell in Queensland. Fine wool judge was Kojonup woolgrower and Australian Wool Innovation WA director Neil Jackson. The three judges along with the young associate had their work cut out for them in the supreme judging. In the lineup included six sheep to decipher their supreme champion exhibit of the show. From Brandan Maher’s Kamballie stud, stood the highly awarded grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe and grand champion Mrach shorn Merino ram. Andrew Rintoul of Tilba Tilba stud was also in the mix with his family’s grand champion August shorn Merino ewe, a fine wool entry. The Button family of Manunda stud had their grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram and ewe in the anticipated lineup. And then there was the Eastville Park grand champion August shorn Merino ram that could go all the way to trifecta status…big decision time. The Mullan family’s big cutting wool ram was in with a great chance on the back of after the Western Wool Market rose 97c/kg per kilogram just days earlier. Mr Mullan said overall, the sheep show was very well supported — “there’s a bit of buzz back since last week’s wool price jump”. “We were up against some of the best competition in the State, I thought the Manunda ewe and ram were a bit unlucky, certainly the ewe had the judges deliberating,” he said. “The quality of stud breeding in WA is progressing, I am very proud of all the State’s stud breeders’ efforts. “Next season, it’s all go with improved sheep and wool prices — everyone is excited about next year’s lambs coming up.” The Mullan family will shear their now famous trifecta winning ram with thoughts to enter the fleece in next year’s Perth Royal Show’s fleece competition. Stealing a bit of limelight, the fleece display this year was every bit of “make wool great again” as showgowers were encouraged to wear more wool from the efforts of AWI WA-based industry releations officer Tennille Norrish and her team.